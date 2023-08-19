Women get sewing machines in Sirajganj





SIRAJGANJ, Aug 18: Sewing machines were distributed among the trained women in the district on Wednesday morning.These machines were distributed among the women and girls trained by Department of Youth Development for employment of unemployed and poor women under the initiative of Sirajganj Zilla Parishad.Sirajganj Zilla Parishad Chairman former minister Abdul Latif Biswas was present as the chief guest at the distribution programme.Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Anisur Rahman, District Youth Development Officer Rezaul Karim, Trainer Shamima Begum and Zilla Parishad Member Ekramul, among others, were also present during the distribution.