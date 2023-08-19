Kalighat Post Office at Kamalganj completes 100 years



KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Aug 18: Kalighat Post Office in Kamalganj Upazila of the district has completed 100 years.This tradition-bearing post office is situated at old Finley Tea Company.It was constructed in 1923. This year its 100 years have been completed. A visit on Sunday found the post office still protected.In 1774, the postal service was firstly introduced in the sub-continent. In British India the postal department activity began in 1854. The first postal stamp was introduced permanently at Sindu in 1852.Postal stamp system was opened fully in 1954.Kalighat Post office in Sreemangal Upazila of Moulvibazar District has got included its traditional 100 years in the history of Bangladesh Postal Service Department.A local tea labourer Liton Gunja said, "At present the post office is standing as it was before the time of our forefathers, with its completion of 100 years."Post Master (Acting) of the main post office-Sreemangal Md Abdul Matin said, as the Kalighat Post Office is the first one in the tea industrial zone it holds a separate dignity. It is still standing with the tradition. But letters don't come to this post office like before, he added.