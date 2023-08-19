31 nabbed with drugs in 12 districts







NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested three drug dealers along with heroin and yaba tablets from Nageshwari Upazila in the district on Thursday morning.



The arrested persons are: Rezaul Karim Raju, 47, son of Nuruddin of Badijamapur area, Saddam Hossain, 34, son of Jabed Ali of Mechhnirpar, and Jahangir Alam, 40, son of Moslem Uddin of Balditari area under Nageshwari Municipality.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Nageshwari Bus Stand area at around 10 am, and arrested the trio along with 31 grams of heroin and 390 yaba tablets.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nageshwari Police Station (PS), the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Ashiqur Rahman confirmed the matter.



RAJSHAHI: Four people including a woman were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in the district recently.



Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained two alleged drug traders along with phensedyl from Tangon area undera Charghat Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The detainees are: Abu Sayeed, 28, son of Golum Nabi of Haripur Beripara area of Rajshahi, and Hosain Reza, 32, son of Sowar Reza of Kazi Hat area of Nagari.



RAB-5 sources said that acting on a tip-off a team of the elite force conducted a drive on the backyard of the house of one Jahid located in Yusufpur Union of Charghat on Wednesday afternoon and detained Sayeed and Reza.



The RAB team also recovered 14 bottles of phensedyl from the house.



During the primary interrogation, the detainees confessed their involvement in purchasing and selling phensedyl.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with Charghat PS in this regard.



Meanwhile, police, in a drive, arrested a listed drug trader, who is an accused in 11 drug cases, from the city recently.



The arrestee is Akkas Ali, 45, son of late Imran Ali of Charkhidirpur Village under Katakhali PS in the city.



Katakhali PS OC Jahangir Alam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers raided Char No. 10 in Katakhali along the India border and arrested Akkas.



The official further said Akkas was accused in 11 cases in different PSs. There are arrest warrants against him in several drug cases. The accused was sent to jail after being produced before a court.



Akkas is known as the top identified drug lord of Rajshahi. His business partner named Alo was killed in crossfire in Dasmari area a long time ago. Akkas remained absconding since then, the OC added.



On the other hand, police arrested a woman along with 3,000 pieces of illegal tablets including tapentadol from the city recently.



She was arrested from a house in Raipara Village under Kashiadanga PS in the city.



The arrested woman is Sharifa Begum, 45, wife of late Bahadur of the area.



Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (Kashiadanga) Mr Vibhuti Bhushan Banerjee conducted an operation in the area, and arrested the woman along with the illegal tablets.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kashiadanga Police Station in this regard.



BARISHAL: Four people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Gournadi Upazila of the district in four days.



Police arrested a man along with 12 hemp plants from Sundardi Moholla in the upazila on Wednesday evening.



The arrested man is Abu Sayed Gharami, 45, a resident of the area.



Gournadi Model PS OC Md Afzal Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Sundardi Moholla under Gournadi Municipality in the evening, and arrested the man along with the hemp plants.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Gournadi PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Thursday following a court order, the OC added.



On the other hand, Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested three people along with 10,000 yaba tablets from Gournadi Upazila of the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Selina Akhter, 37, wife of late Abdul Mannan, and Forkan Hawlader, residents of Sheyarighat area of Bangshal in Dhaka; and Khanjapur Union Parishad Member Sohel Sarder of Gournadi Upazila in the district.



Barishal District DB Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Kazi Obaidul Kabir said on information, a team of the force conducted a drive in Bhurghata area under the upazila at around 2:45 pm on Sunday, and arrested the trio along with the yaba tablets.



However, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Gournadi PS in this regard, the DB Police SI added.



PORSHA, NAOGAON: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a woman along with 550 grams of heroin and 3,815 yaba tablets from Porsha Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.



The arrested woman is Arjina, 35, daughter of Mojibor, a resident of Chhaor Village in the upazila.



RAB-5 CPC-3 Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Senior Assistant Superintend of Police Rafiqul Islam said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Chhaor area of the upazila at around 10 am, and arrested Arjina along with the heroin and the yaba tablets.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act, the arrested was handed over to Porsha PS, the RAB official added.

GAZIPUR: Six people were arrested along with hemp and yaba tablets from the district in two days.



Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested three drug peddlers along with 40 kilograms of hemp from the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur Municipality early Tuesday.



The arrested are Md Taslim Bhuiyan, 33, Dhan Mia, 67, both from Bijoynagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria District, and Md Zakir Ahmed, 29, of Ishwarganj Upazila in Mymensingh District.



RAB-1 Porabari Camp Commander Major Md Easir Arafat Hossain confirmed the matter on Tuesday afternoon.



He said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force set a check post on the highway in Porabari Bazaar area at around 1 am and stopped an ice-cream-laden pickup van.



While searching the van, the team recovered 40 kilograms of hemp from ice-cream boxes and arrested the trio red handed with the drugs.



At that time, the team also seized the pickup van, four mobile phone sets, seven sim cards, and cash Tk 3, 610 from their possession.



A case was filed with the PS concerned against them under the Narcotics Control Act and legal steps would be taken in this regard, the RAB official added.



Meanwhile, DB Police, in a drive, arrested three drug peddlers along with 9,000 yaba tablets from Pubail Union of Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday night.



The arrested persons are Makbul Ahmed, 53, Jamil Uddin, 27, and his wife Bilkis Akhter Mukta, all hailed from Teknaf Upazila of Cox's Bazar District.



Gazipur Metropolitan Police confirmed the matter in a press release on Tuesday morning.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Talatia area of Ward No. 42 under Pubail PS and arrested Makbul Hossain along with 1,000 yaba pills.



Later on, following the instruction of him, the team arrested Jamil Uddin and his wife Mukta along with 8,000 yaba pills, said the press release.



During primary interrogation, they confessed that they used to collect the drugs from Teknaf and smuggled it to several areas of the city, the press release added.



Pubail PS SI Shafiqul Islam said a case was filed with the PS against the trio under the Narcotics Control Act.



KISHOREGANJ: Members of RAB arrested a man along with 14kg hemp from Bhairab Upazila in the district on Monday night.



The arrested man is Md Saddam Mia, 30, son of Md Elu Mia, a resident of Kalipur Village in the upazila.



RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Bhairab Camp Squad Commander Assistant Superintend of Police Mohammad Akkas Ali said on information, a team of the elite force raided Kalipur Dakkinpara area in front of Nowab Ali Kutir under Bhairab Upazila at night, and arrested him along with 14kg hemp.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bhairab Model PS in this regard, the RAB official added.



MANIKGANJ: DB Police, in a drive, arrested a woman along with 250 grams of heroin from Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday morning.



The arrested man is Zahanara Begum, 50, a resident of Betila-Mitra Village under the upazila.



Manikganj District DB Police confirmed the matter in a press release on Monday.



Manikganj District DB Police OC Abul Kalam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the DB police conducted a drive in Betila-Mitra area in the morning, and arrested the woman along with the drugs.



The estimate market value of the seized drugs is Tk 25 lakh.



A case was filed with Manikganj Sadar PS against her under the Narcotics Control Act, the press release added.



GAIBANDHA: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 145 bottles of phensedyl and two kilograms of hemp from Palashbari Upazila of the district on Sunday night.



The arrested are Abul Majid, 38, and Faruque Hossain, 32, hail from Kurigram District.



RAB-13 Gaibandha Camp confirmed the matter in a press release on Monday afternoon signed by Flight Lt Mahmud Bashir Ahmed.



According to the press release, on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in a passenger bus on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway and arrested the duo red-handed along with drugs.



During primary interrogation, the arrested confessed to their involvement in drug smuggling, it said.



Later on, they were handed over to Palashbari PS after filling of a case in this regard under the Narcotics Control Act, the press release added.



BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police arrested three people along with 1,000 yaba tablets from Bauphal Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested persons are: Nasim Gazi, 35, Razib, 25, and Sumon, 26.



Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Amirul Islam conducted a drive in Bilkis Village, and arrested the trio along with the yaba tablets.



Bauphal PS OC (Investigation) Md Mizanur Rahman confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this regard.



CHATTOGRAM: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested two drug peddlers along with 50 kilograms of hemp from Sitakunda Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested are Md Iqbal Hossain, 19, and Md Imran Hossain, 24.



RAB-7 Senior Assistant Director Taposh Karmakar said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force set a check-post on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway and signalled a pickup van to stop.



Sensing the presence of the force, they tried to flee but the team challenged them and arrested the duo red handed along with the drugs.



Later on, they were handed over to the PS concerned after filling of a case against them, the RAB official added.



DINAJPUR: Members of RAB arrested a drug peddler along with 132 kilograms of hemp from Sadar Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested is Md Rezaul Islam, 42, a resident of Bhatina Thakurbari Village under Kotwali PS.



According to the press release, acting on a tip-off, an operational team of Crime Prevention Company (CPC)-2 from Nilphamari Camp of RAB-13 conducted raided Rezaul's house and arrested him red-handed with the drugs.



During interrogation, the arrested confessed that he had been involved in drug trading in connivance with his other cohorts for long.



Late onr, the arrested was handed over to Dinajpur Kotwali PS after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act.



THAKURGAON: Police arrested three persons along with 20 yaba tablets and 60 bottles of phensedyl in separate drives in Haripur Upazila of the district recently.



The arrested are: Hanif, 22, Anisur Rahman alias Ukil, 28, and Ripon, 22, residents of Ranishankail Upazila.



Haripur PS OC Tajul Islam said the law enforcers arrested them along with the drugs from different areas in separate drives in the upazila.



After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested were sent to jail, the OC added.



