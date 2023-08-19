Video
Sluice gates hamper Aman cultivation at Koyra

Published : Saturday, 19 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sheikh Moniruzzaman

Sluice gates hamper Aman cultivation at Koyra

KOYRA, KHULNA, Aug 18: Aman paddy cultivation is hampered in Koyra Upazila of the district due to non-functional sluice gates.
Of the total 25 sluice gates across 121 kilometre embankment at Koyra, eight are unusable while 17 are risky.
Farmers said, due to lack of water flow in the canal, Aman cultivation is halted.

According to sources at the Water Development Board (WDB), 16 sluice gates in 13-14/2 polder covering Kashiabad Forest Station, Nayani, Kushdanga, Kathmarchar and seven sluice gates in 14/1 polder covering Oratala, Padmapukur, Binapani and Hajatkhali have turned completely useless.

There is no possibility of rebuilding these sluice gates. Though water drainage is in operation, Naksha, Masjidkur, Amadi, Kholakathi, Shalukkhali, Hoglarkhal, Lalua, Narayanpur, Gobindpur, Sutibazar, Gariyabari, Jorshing and Koyra sluice gates have become dangerous.

The sluice gates have developed rust.

Imtiaz Uddin, general secretary of Koyra Upazila Development Sanmay Sangam Committee, said, most of the sluice gates were built in the 90s; but later on, these were not repaired; many sluice gates have been completely closed due to lack of maintenance and repair for a long time; as most of the gates are broken, water drainage is being obstructed.

Aktaruzzaman Khokon, farmer of No. 2 Koyra Village, said, the season of Aman cultivation has started; it is raining a lot this time; but most of the sluice gates are vulnerable; these cannot supply water properly.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Asim Kumar Dash said, this season, Aman cultivation has been targeted on 14 thousand 720 hectares of land in the upazila.

WDB-2 Executive Engineer Md Ashraful Alam said, repairing of sluice gates is made by the mechanical department. A list of useless and dangerous sluice gates has been sent to the authorities concerned for approval. Once approved, construction will begin, he added.

Upazila Chairman SM Shafiqul Islam said, sluice gates built in the sixties have become dangerous. The highest authorities have been informed for the construction of new sluice gates, he added.


« PreviousNext »

