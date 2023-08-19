Corrugated tins, cash distributed at Debiganj





DEBIGANJ, PANCHAGARH, Aug 18: Corrugated tins and cash money were distributed among the distressed families affected by natural calamity in Debiganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



Debiganj Upazila administration organized the distribution programme at the Upazila Parishad hall room in the afternoon under special allocation of Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.





Debiganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdul Malek Chishti, its Vice-Chairman Babul Hossain Sarker, Female Vice-Chairman Ritu Akter, Officer-in-Charge of Debiganj Police Station Iftekharul Mokaddem Sarker, Upazila Awami League President Gias Uddin Chowdhury and Senior Vice-President Golam Rahman Sarker were present at the programme as special guests.



Later on, the chief guest distributed Tk 50,000 to each of 61 patients suffering from chronic diseases organized by the Upazila Social Services Office.



DEBIGANJ, PANCHAGARH, Aug 18: Corrugated tins and cash money were distributed among the distressed families affected by natural calamity in Debiganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.Debiganj Upazila administration organized the distribution programme at the Upazila Parishad hall room in the afternoon under special allocation of Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan was present as the chief guest at the programme with Debiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Golam Ferdous in the chair.Debiganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdul Malek Chishti, its Vice-Chairman Babul Hossain Sarker, Female Vice-Chairman Ritu Akter, Officer-in-Charge of Debiganj Police Station Iftekharul Mokaddem Sarker, Upazila Awami League President Gias Uddin Chowdhury and Senior Vice-President Golam Rahman Sarker were present at the programme as special guests.Later on, the chief guest distributed Tk 50,000 to each of 61 patients suffering from chronic diseases organized by the Upazila Social Services Office.