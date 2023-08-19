Video
Saturday, 19 August, 2023
Countryside

Six minors drown in three districts

Published : Saturday, 19 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondents

Six minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Madaripur, Chattogram and Dinajpur, in three days.
MADARIPUR: A minor child drowned in a canal in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Raisa Moni, 1, daughter of Ripon Chowkidar, a resident of Pashchim Rasti area under Rasti Union in the upazila.
Local sources said the minor girl slipped into a pond next to their house while she was playing near its bank at around 12:30 pm.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

PATIYA, CHATTOGRAM: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Patiya Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased were identified as Ruma Akter, 8, and Subarna Akter Soma, 7.

It was learnt that the two girls drowned in a pond named Padma Pukur in Patiya Municipality while they were taking bath at around 1 pm.

They were rescued and taken to Patiya Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

The upazila health complex doctor Samia Ayesha Farzana confirmed the matter.

DINAJPUR: Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in Nawabganj, Chirirbandar and Khansama upazilas of the district in three days.

A minor child drowned in a pond in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Deceased Hasibur Rahman, 8, was the son of Hafizul Islam, a resident of Khajerdanga Village under Kushdah Union in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Rayhanul Islam said Hasibur fell in a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while he was playing beside it.

Later on, the family members found his body from the pond at around 6 am on Friday and recovered it.
 
Aftabganj Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Sirajul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard and the body was handed over to the deceased's family members as no complaint is received from them.

Meanwhile, a minor girl drowned in a pond in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ria Moni, 9, daughter of Al Amin Sarker, a resident of Bhabanipur Village under Punatri Union in the upazila.

Upazila Project Implementation Office sources said Ria Moni slipped into a pond next to the house at around 3:15 pm while her family members were unaware of it.

Later, the family members found her body floating on water and recovered it from the pond.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer AKM Shariful Haque and Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Monwarul Islam handed over Tk 20,000 to the deceased's family on behalf of the upazila administration.   

On the other hand, a minor child drowned in a pond in Khansama Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Hamim, 8, son of Musa Islam, a resident of Duhoguho Village under Khamarpara Union.

It was known that the boy slipped into a pond next to his house while he was playing near its bank with his friends.

He was then rescued and taken to Khansama Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Officer-in-Charge of Khansama Police Station Chittaranjan Roy confirmed the incident.


