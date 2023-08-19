Two crushed under train in Kushtia, Tangail





KUSHTIA: A man was crushed under a train in the district town on Thursday evening.



The deceased was identified as Abdur Rashid, 50, a resident of Gajnabipur Village under Uhangram Union of the upazila.





Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kushtia Railway Police Station (PS) Kaykobad confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken in this connection.



TANGAIL: An elderly man was crushed under a train in Bhuapur Upazila of the district on Thursday noon. The deceased was identified as Moti, 65, an inhabitant of Dhubli Village in the upazila.



It was known that Moti died on the spot as a train hit him at around 12:30 pm near Jhanjhania Rail Level crossing in the upazila when he was walking through the rail line.



Bhuapur PS SI Farid Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



