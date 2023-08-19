Eight murdered in six districts







MOULVIBAZAR: A minor boy and a woman were murdered in separate incidents in Rajnagar Upazila of the district in four days.

A boy was allegedly strangled to death by his mother in Rajnagar Upazila on Wednesday.



Deceased Abir Hasan Joy, 12, was the son of Md Aslam Ali of the area.



Police and local sources said Joy had an addiction of playing video games on mobile phone. Despite his mother's prohibition again and again, he could not stop playing the video games. On Wednesday morning, his mother Sohena Begum, 35, strangled her son over the matter.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the house and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers have also detained the deceased's mother in this connection. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajnagar Police Station (PS) Binoy Bhushan Roy confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this regard.



On the other hand, a woman was murdered by her husband in Rajnagar Upazila of the district recently.



The deceased was identified as Mst Sharmin Begum, 22, wife of Shakil Mia. She was the daughter of late Kamil Mia a resident of Pashchim Kalaikona Village in the upazila.



According to local sources, Sharmin Begum got married with Shakil, 24, son of Faruq Mia of Adampur Village of the upazila, about three years back.



The couple often locked into altercations over various issues since the marriage. Following this, Sharmin returned to her father's house at the time of Eid-il-Azha.



On Sunday morning, her husband Shakil and father-in-law Faruq came to Pashchim Kalaikona Village. Shakil there strangled his wife to death and fled away.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Moulvibazar 250-bed Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers have detained the deceased's husband after six hours of the incident.

Rajnagar PS OC Binoy Bhushan Ray confirmed the matter.



FARIDPUR: A woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her brother-in-law over a land dispute at Kamalapur Lal intersection in the district town on Tuesday.



The deceased was identified as Mazeda Parvin, 43, wife of Raza Miah, a resident of the area.



Quoting her family members, Faridpur PS OC MA Jalil said the deceased's husband Raza Mia and his brother Abdur Rab had been having disputes over the ownership of a plot of land.



"On Tuesday afternoon, Abdur Rab went to Raza Mia's house and demanded a land related payment from Mazeda. When Mazeda said the payment had already been made, furious Abdur Rab stabbed her indiscriminately, leaving her critically injured," said the deceased's family members.



Later on, she was taken to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead. Abdur Rab went into hiding after the incident and police are trying to arrest him, the OC added.



COX'S BAZAR: A man was killed in a clash in Chakaria Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.



The incident took place at around 4 pm on the Baitus Sharf road in Chakaria Municipality.



The deceased was identified as Mohammed Forkan, 56, a resident of Abdul Baripara area under Ward No. 1 in the municipality.



According to local sources, a clash broke out between police and Jamaat-Shibir men when police obstructed them from holding a gayabana janaza (last rites without the body) at Chakaria Bazar at around 4 pm, which left 16 people including six policemen critically injured.



The injured were taken to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex, where the physicians declared one of the injured Mohammed Forkan dead.



Chakaria Upazila Health Complex In-Charge Syed Iftekharul Islam said Forkan was dead on arrival at around 4:30 pm.

Besides, seven people were being treated in his hospital for gunshot wounds, he added.



"The deceased Forkan had injury marks in his head and how he got the injury marks would be ascertained after an autopsy," said the hospital's Family Planning Officer Muhammadul Haque.



Chakaria PS OC Javed Mahmud said six policemen including were injured while trying to control the situation.



PABNA: A nephew has allegedly killed his uncle in the district with a sharp weapon for Tk 200 only.



Nephew Ridoy Hossain killed his uncle mason Ripon Hossain. He fled away after the murder, but subsequently was arrested. A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-12 of Pabna arrested him.



RAB-12 Company Commander Sqaudron Leader Towhidul Mobin Khan disclosed the matter at a press conference held at RAB-12 Pabna Camp on Tuesday afternoon.



He said acting on a tip-off, Ridoy was arrested from Ashulia Kathgora area under Savar PS on Monday night. Then he confessed about the murder under questioning.



Arrested Ridoy, 22, is the son of Ramiz Uddin of Bhabanipur Purbopara Village under Ataikula PS in the district. Deceased Ripon Hossain was also the son of Khorshed Molla of the same village.



NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: An elderly man was killed allegedly being hit by his son in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Lil Mia, 75, a resident of Kathalia Village under Jinudpur Union in the upazila.



Quoting locals, Nabinagar PS Inspector Sohel Ahmed said the deceased's son and the accused Jasim, 40 has been suffering from mental disorders for the last 15 years.



On Monday afternoon, Lil Mia along with Jasim went to their jute field and locked into an altercation over trivial matter. At one stage of the altercation, Jasim hit on his father's head with a stick, leaving him critically injured.



The injured was rescued, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, he said.



However, the law enforcers have also arrested the accused from the area and legal procedures are underway in this regard, the police official added.



BAGERHAT: A woman and her daughter were reportedly hacked to death by miscreants in Sharankhola Upazila of the district recently.



The incident took place in Uttar Rajapur Village under Rayenda Union of the upazila.



The deceased were identified as Papia Begum, 35, wife of Abu Zafar Hawlader, a resident of that village, and her daughter Sauda Jemi, 5.



According to locals, a group of miscreants entered the house of the woman and hacked them with sharp weapons. The girl died on the spot and Papia was seriously injured.



Papia was then rescued in a critical condition and taken to Sharankhola Health Complex at around 8 pm, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies of the mother and daughter at around 9 pm. However, the law enforcers could not immediately tell who committed the murder.



Rayenda Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Ajmal Hossain Mukta said the deceased Papia's husband Abu Zafar Hawladar lives in Dhaka for work purpose.



Her son Jihad, 15, works in a shop in Mathbaria Upazila of Pirojpur District. Papia used to live at home with her daughter.



They might have been murdered over previous family enmity, the UP chairman added.



Sharankhola Health Complex emergency department physician Dr Ashfaq said Papia Begum died before being taken to the hospital. Serious injuries were found on different parts of her body, he added.



Sarankhola PS OC Ikram Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



