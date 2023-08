FF Bazlur Rahman passes away

He breathed his last at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in Barishal while undergoing treatment of heart attack.

Former commander of Muktijodda Sangsad in the upazila Bir Muktijodda Md Aziz Mallik said, he fell sick due to heart stroke on August 15 night.





His death was deeply condoled by Mirzaganj Upazila Chairman Khan Md Abu Bakar Siddiqi and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sayema Hasan.



He left behind his wife, two sons and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



MIRZAGANJ, PATUAKHALI, Aug 18: Bir Muktijodda Bazlur Rahman Hawladar, proprietor of United Diagnostic Centre at Subidkhali in Mirzaganj Sadar Upazila of the district, passed away on Wednesday at 2:30 pm. He was 70.He breathed his last at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in Barishal while undergoing treatment of heart attack.Former commander of Muktijodda Sangsad in the upazila Bir Muktijodda Md Aziz Mallik said, he fell sick due to heart stroke on August 15 night.Then he was taken to Mirzaganj Upazila Health Complex, from where he was referred to SBMCH for proper treatment. But he died there.His death was deeply condoled by Mirzaganj Upazila Chairman Khan Md Abu Bakar Siddiqi and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sayema Hasan.He left behind his wife, two sons and many well-wishers to mourn his death.