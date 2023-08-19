Winning start for Jr Badminton teams







The U-15 junior team beat Bhutan by 4-0 set while the U-17 junior team defeated Maldives by 5-0 set, said a press release.



As per the Bangladesh Badminton Federation's (BBF) junior ranking eight boys and girls shuttlers -- two boys and girls of U-15 (Mostakim Hossain and Wali Ullah) and (Afifa Khan Ari and Tanjila Mahmud) and two boys and girls of U-17 (SSM Sifat Ullah and Rajon Mia) and Methena Madhurja Biswas and Sinthia Khanom Preyonti) -- are taking part in the five-day meet, which is being held under the supervision of BBF.

