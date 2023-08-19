Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 August, 2023, 3:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Winning start for Jr Badminton teams

Published : Saturday, 19 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

The Bangladesh U-15 and U-17 junior badminton teams got off to a winning start in the Badminton Asian South Asia (U-17 and U-15) Regional Junior Championship that has begun from Friday in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The U-15 junior team beat Bhutan by 4-0 set while the U-17 junior team defeated Maldives by 5-0 set, said a press release.

As per the Bangladesh Badminton Federation's (BBF) junior ranking eight boys and girls shuttlers -- two boys and girls of U-15 (Mostakim Hossain and Wali Ullah) and (Afifa Khan Ari and Tanjila Mahmud) and two boys and girls of U-17 (SSM Sifat Ullah and Rajon Mia) and Methena Madhurja Biswas and Sinthia Khanom Preyonti) -- are taking part in the five-day meet, which is being held under the supervision of BBF.  

The badminton team is expected to return home on August 24 after participating in the tournament.     �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Winning start for Jr Badminton teams
India cricket board earns nearly $300mn from 2022 IPL
Liverpool sign Japan midfielder Endo from Stuttgart
Luis Enrique happy to have 'perfect' Mbappe back in PSG squad
From mutiny to World Cup final for derided Spain coach Vilda
History beckons England, Spain one win from World Cup glory
England FA says would reject any approach for women's coach Wiegman
Pogba and Juve try to move beyond injury and scandal


Latest News
US mortgage rate hits highest level in 21 years
England's Walcott retires from football at 34
Ctg flood causes loss of Tk 70cr for fish sector
Missing Man's body recovered in Kishoreganj haor after 26 hours
Farmer beaten to death in Narail
Bangladesh reports 12 more Covid cases
Trump proposes 2026 start date for election interference trial
Youth killed being hit by truck in Bagerhat
Ninth grader commits suicide in Natore
9 more dengue patients die; 1,565 hospitalised in 24hrs
Most Read News
Focus must on logistics sector to boost growth, competitiveness
Logistic sector needs more investment and automation
Akheri Charshamba September 13
AIBL approves 15pc dividend
Police inspector transferred to Bandarban over Facebook post on Sayedee
Red Cross set to end funding at 25 hospitals in Afghanistan
Momen sends letter to Antony Blinken regarding Maui wildfire disaster
Fugitive war crimes suspect held in Jashore
Keep Soaring to Greater Heights, AVIATOR!
Two motorcyclists killed in Dinajpur road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft