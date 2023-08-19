Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 August, 2023, 3:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India cricket board earns nearly $300mn from 2022 IPL

Published : Saturday, 19 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

NEW DELHI, AUG 18: India's cricket board banked nearly $300 million from last year's iteration of its Indian Premier League, newly published financial documents have revealed.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is one of the richest governing bodies in global sport, owing largely to the runaway success of the flagship Twenty20 tournament.

The IPL has made millionaires of its top players and generated billions from media rights since its inception in 2008, spawning numerous copycat leagues in other cricket-loving countries in the years since.

Annual reports for the five years to 2021-22, published on the BCCI website Thursday, showed the board had amassed a surplus of 320 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) as of April 2022.

That year's edition of the IPL saw a net income of $292 million from revenues of $771 million and expenses of $479 million, according to audited account figures.

The BCCI has avoided publishing detailed finances in the past.

Before Thursday, the board had not made detailed accounts public since 2017.

Former BCCI anti-corruption adviser Neeraj Kumar, who this year published a tell-all book about the board, criticised its secrecy on finances during an interview with Australian media in June.

"It's a matter of great pity that we are so rich and so much money is distributed to our states and never accounted for," he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

The BCCI auctioned broadcast and digital streaming rights for the 2023-27 IPL tournaments for an eye-popping $6.2 billion last year, with US giants Disney and Viacom among the successful bidders.

That figure is more nearly two-and-a-half times the value of its previous five-year media rights deal.

This year, the BCCI staged its inaugural women's edition of the T20 tournament, earning nearly $700 million in combined franchise and media rights.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Winning start for Jr Badminton teams
India cricket board earns nearly $300mn from 2022 IPL
Liverpool sign Japan midfielder Endo from Stuttgart
Luis Enrique happy to have 'perfect' Mbappe back in PSG squad
From mutiny to World Cup final for derided Spain coach Vilda
History beckons England, Spain one win from World Cup glory
England FA says would reject any approach for women's coach Wiegman
Pogba and Juve try to move beyond injury and scandal


Latest News
US mortgage rate hits highest level in 21 years
England's Walcott retires from football at 34
Ctg flood causes loss of Tk 70cr for fish sector
Missing Man's body recovered in Kishoreganj haor after 26 hours
Farmer beaten to death in Narail
Bangladesh reports 12 more Covid cases
Trump proposes 2026 start date for election interference trial
Youth killed being hit by truck in Bagerhat
Ninth grader commits suicide in Natore
9 more dengue patients die; 1,565 hospitalised in 24hrs
Most Read News
Focus must on logistics sector to boost growth, competitiveness
Logistic sector needs more investment and automation
Akheri Charshamba September 13
AIBL approves 15pc dividend
Police inspector transferred to Bandarban over Facebook post on Sayedee
Red Cross set to end funding at 25 hospitals in Afghanistan
Momen sends letter to Antony Blinken regarding Maui wildfire disaster
Fugitive war crimes suspect held in Jashore
Keep Soaring to Greater Heights, AVIATOR!
Two motorcyclists killed in Dinajpur road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft