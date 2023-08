Mbappe was reinstated to the PSG first team earlier this week following a contract dispute.



PARIS, AUG 18: Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique said on Friday he was delighted to have Kylian Mbappe back in his squad after the France star's latest transfer saga.Mbappe was reinstated to the PSG first team earlier this week following a contract dispute.The 24-year-old sat out the reigning champions' goalless draw with Lorient in their Ligue 1 opener at the Parc des Princes last weekend. �AFP