Saturday, 19 August, 2023, 3:45 AM
Pogba and Juve try to move beyond injury and scandal

Published : Saturday, 19 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

MILAN, AUG 18: Paul Pogba and Juventus head into the Serie A season attempting to rebound from the turbulence of a campaign roiled by injury and scandal.

France midfielder Pogba, who missed almost all of last season after suffering a serious knee injury in pre-season, is gunning for a starting place in Juve's opening match at Udinese on Sunday.

His injury was the first big blow of a campaign which would bring a lot more, as off-field scandals led to the club's board stepping down, a points deductions and a ban from European football.

Juve finished seventh after eventually being docked 10 points for transfer irregularities. That would have given them a Conference League spot but European governing body UEFA then banned them from continental competition for a year.

Few Juve fans, used to seeing their team in the Champions League, mourned the loss of a place in Europe's third tier tournament and it could be a blessing in disguise as the club tries to reset both on and off the pitch.

Juve can focus on Serie A and potentially a title challenge in a league lacking a clear favourite.

Juve have had a low key transfer window, their business not helped by lack of Champions League football and the fact that their most recent annual accounts were 254.3 million euros ($277.4 million) in the red.

Yet last May, before Juve's punishment was confirmed -- after 15 points were docked, and then given back they were second in the table behind runaway leaders Napoli.     �AFP


