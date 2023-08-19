Barca set up new home without suspended Xavi







The Spanish champions staggered to a 0-0 draw in a bad-tempered clash at Getafe last weekend, with Brazilian winger Raphinha sent off for an elbow in the first half before Xavi saw red for his touchline protests.



The pair received two-match bans and will therefore also miss the trip to Villarreal on August 27, but Xavi is confident his team will shake off a slow start as well as his upcoming absence.

"There's no need to get too worked up about it. We started last season badly too but things worked out in the end," he said after his side started their campaign with a goalless draw, just like last season.



"Now I'm interested in improving the play and the result. A point for us is not sufficient but this was a very difficult game for us to play."



Barcelona excelled at home last term, conceding a mere four goals in 19 outings at Camp Nou, two of which came in their lone defeat a 2-1 loss to Real Sociedad with the title already won.



But they have had to relocate while their iconic ground undergoes a vast redevelopment expected to be completed by 2026. Barcelona are due to return to a Camp Nou not yet at full capacity late next year. �AFP



