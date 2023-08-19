Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 August, 2023, 3:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Barca set up new home without suspended Xavi

Published : Saturday, 19 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

BARCELONA, AUG 18: Barcelona start their tenancy at the Olympic Stadium on Montjuic, the club's temporary home while Camp Nou is being rebuilt, on Sunday against Cadiz without coach Xavi Hernandez after his red card in the season opener.

The Spanish champions staggered to a 0-0 draw in a bad-tempered clash at Getafe last weekend, with Brazilian winger Raphinha sent off for an elbow in the first half before Xavi saw red for his touchline protests.

The pair received two-match bans and will therefore also miss the trip to Villarreal on August 27, but Xavi is confident his team will shake off a slow start as well as his upcoming absence.

"There's no need to get too worked up about it. We started last season badly too but things worked out in the end," he said after his side started their campaign with a goalless draw, just like last season.

"Now I'm interested in improving the play and the result. A point for us is not sufficient but this was a very difficult game for us to play."

Barcelona excelled at home last term, conceding a mere four goals in 19 outings at Camp Nou, two of which came in their lone defeat a 2-1 loss to Real Sociedad with the title already won.

But they have had to relocate while their iconic ground undergoes a vast redevelopment expected to be completed by 2026. Barcelona are due to return to a Camp Nou not yet at full capacity late next year.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Winning start for Jr Badminton teams
India cricket board earns nearly $300mn from 2022 IPL
Liverpool sign Japan midfielder Endo from Stuttgart
Luis Enrique happy to have 'perfect' Mbappe back in PSG squad
From mutiny to World Cup final for derided Spain coach Vilda
History beckons England, Spain one win from World Cup glory
England FA says would reject any approach for women's coach Wiegman
Pogba and Juve try to move beyond injury and scandal


Latest News
US mortgage rate hits highest level in 21 years
England's Walcott retires from football at 34
Ctg flood causes loss of Tk 70cr for fish sector
Missing Man's body recovered in Kishoreganj haor after 26 hours
Farmer beaten to death in Narail
Bangladesh reports 12 more Covid cases
Trump proposes 2026 start date for election interference trial
Youth killed being hit by truck in Bagerhat
Ninth grader commits suicide in Natore
9 more dengue patients die; 1,565 hospitalised in 24hrs
Most Read News
Focus must on logistics sector to boost growth, competitiveness
Logistic sector needs more investment and automation
Akheri Charshamba September 13
AIBL approves 15pc dividend
Police inspector transferred to Bandarban over Facebook post on Sayedee
Red Cross set to end funding at 25 hospitals in Afghanistan
Momen sends letter to Antony Blinken regarding Maui wildfire disaster
Fugitive war crimes suspect held in Jashore
Keep Soaring to Greater Heights, AVIATOR!
Two motorcyclists killed in Dinajpur road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft