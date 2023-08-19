

The Solitary Sonny



It is filled with pleasantly irregular trees, surrounded by mountains topped by billowing cloudscapes, and meadows teeming with unknown life - precisely the type of place one likes to visit for breathing in fresh air after being exhausted in busy city life.



If one enters the homestead, within a few minutes he will be submerged in the green, feel a change so sudden and complete that it is as if he has been swallowed whole by nature. Dr. Faheem had collected many rare trees from different parts of home and abroad to enrich his empire of nut and fruit orchards.

The young Farseem has now no friends, and upset to be alone. Though his world is filled with the dense groves of fruit trees; walking ways are moss-covered; pond water surface greenish with algae, projects long stalks of water lilies; he is feeling depressed and a little lost. His elder sister Farah could understand his situation.



"Look, dear, for long we've missed the connection with nature being so long in the city." She commiserates. "We paid little attention to things we belong!" She continued.



"Sis, will you tell me the names of all the trees in our orchard." Farseem asked.

"Sure, Farseem, but I don't know all the names. Papa knows."



While Farah was introducing each and every tree to Farseem, he was running randomly across the trees and counting them. Farah thinks she has succeeded to make his brother happy. YetFarseem looked pale and upset.



In the evening, he was doing homework. Science teacher taught him today about Sir Bose's Crescograph-plant responses to various stimuli like wounds, fertilizers, wind and cold. Farah was helping him.



"Oh, yes! Plants can sense sound and scent. They feel when you touch them." Farah said.

"Do trees have friends, Sis?"



"Yes, they share sorrows with their friends." Farah replied.



"But I don't have friends!" Farseem grieves.



"Tonight we'll watch the full blooming!"



"Of what, Farah Sis?"



"Unfurling of cape jasmine petals!"



"Oh, I noticed some buds on the jasmin tree next to our door."



"Yes, my dear."



At that moonlit night the petals in the buds were unfurling. They exclaimed, "It's just amazing."

One day, Farseem was walking around in the orchard, trying to remember the tree names Farah introduced to him. But he couldn't quite recollect the names.



Instead, familiar trees were becoming shockingly unfamiliar to him. He was striving hard to remember the names, seemed to suffer from temporary amnesia. He finds self-talk like "Plants around me are surprisingly noisy today." He shortly discovered an injured plant under his feet.



"Oh, I see, they're warning each other about my treading."



He could hear the sick beats of the trodden basil. He tied it to a cane, then fetched water and sprinkled on it. He uttered self-talk like, "I've removed your sad leaves. Now you're looking healthy. Hope you'll forgive me, dear!" Farseem ran to Farah and told her the whole story in one breath.



"Trees are symbols of hope. Do you know Farseem? - A small branch with fresh berries had showed signs of proximity of land to the crew of Columbus' ship Nina; gave them fresh breath and hope after Nina's long voyage to discover new world! And new continents!"



"How come, Farah Sis?"



"The fresh berries on the branch! The branch being recently separated from a tree, floated to Nina. Otherwise, the berries wouldn't be so fresh. I think you've understood, dear." "Love your cute smile, Sis!"



One morning, Farseemdiscovered a black hen roaming in the backyard. With its very tiny legs, she was walking by rubbing its fluff against the ground. Perhaps she has come from the neighborhood.



After school, he found it still roaming around and pecking in the grass for bugs. And also found an egg in the outhouse.



By evening, it didn't go away. Nobody claimed it as his hen. Very early in the next morning, the stray was seen again pecking in the dirt. And she didn't leave the homestead.



"It's given already ninety eggs! Just an egg machine!" Farah commented.



Next day, Farseemdiscovered the stray in the outhouse. He saw scattered yolk and the white on the floor. And also noticed the broken white shell adhered at her bottom. She was trying hard to make it entirely out of the vent.



Farseem ran to his mother. Meantime, the hen expired. They were truly traumatized though she was not their pet; because the hen was foraging for insects and worms all day long, they never provided any extra nutrients.



When they lived in quarter, they had five hens but no rooster due to their neighbors' negative attitude toward a rooster.They were raised in a locked cage. When a hen completed laying its eggs, Dr. Faheem bought some fertile eggs and put them under the broody in a different cage.



"I hope, Papa, you won't mind if we raise some chickens." Farah requests his Father.

"But chickens are filthy!"Dr. Faheem replied.



"I see, you've mania like our mom!"



"But, I want to expose my son to different ways of life, people, plants and animals."



"Okay, Farah, I'll collect some cute chickens from village." He continued.



"Don't forget to bring a rooster this time."



"He may start crowing at deep night."



"Don't worry, Papa! I'm a morning lark." She shrugged.



"I don't think like our old neighbors, roosters are too obnoxious! I hope, the rooster will be waking your night owl son up in the early morning."



"Farah, perhaps, you don't know why he doesn't sleep often at night."



"Why?"



"He's afraid that your mom can die if she is attacked by Night hag."



"I think, Farseem is overly obsessive! He never stops thinking about an issue, Papa."



Their fun project started with a dozen of cute chickens. Each morning,Farseem lets them free range in the orchard. Each evening chickens voluntarily return to the outhouse where they are locked up for the night. They seem happy and healthy in their new home. There were pans of food consisting of corn, soy, other grains, as chickens' buffet and a nipple that provided water.



Yellowy is now Farseem's best buddy and roams with him everywhere in the homestead.She always wants his attention.She spends most time sitting near Farseem's feet as he prepares homework after school. She has become a part of their family. She is less noisy while Farseemremains at home. Dr. Faheem slaughtered a stewing hen last week.

He always assures his son, "I'd replace the hen with a new bird,dear."



Every Friday, Farseemwashes all his hens. Message shampoos onto their body. And combs Yellowy's feathers. Baths have never been scary for his girls. Yellowy has started to give eggs. After sixteen days she was preparing to sit on the eggs. This time Farseemcollected some eggs of highbred hens from government poultry farm and put them under Yellowy.



She has become nowadays very protective over the eggs, but never warded off Farseem as predators. He often approaches, picks her up from the nest. She never showed anger toward him clucking her noises, attempted to peck him. When she leaves the nest for short periods in search of food, he used to turn the farm eggs regularly to ensure that they get even heat.



After a few days, he noticed the broody was clucking to encourage the chicks out. With all the chicks, a different chick also came completely out of the shell.



"I've just found my chicken breed - a White Leghorn!" he rejoiced over.



Others were black and gold, crested, and beautiful. He now very cautiously walks through, trying to make sure he didn't accidentally step on a chick. He sometimes takes chances to carefully hold his chick "Horn" and after a few moments, gently puts it back on the floor and watches its race to rejoin the others.



Horn provides him endless entertainment. Now, the chicks have learnt to eat worms and bugs. They spend most of the day running around and scratching in the dirt, free range around their mother during the day. But they poop all over the place, kick mulch everywhere, and scratch up all the plants.



"I don't want to see a dozen chicks pecking in the dirt. I don't want to deal with cleaning chicken poop every day." Mrs. Faheem became aggressive and started screaming when she discovered poop in the kitchen.



"They all are poop tornadoes. I can't go to outhouse for foul odor, despite my regular efforts to clean and shovel, Dr. Faheem."



But Farseem spends most of his leisure time caring for his flock. Once a hawk that was incessantly circling the meadow behind the bungalow approached the chicks. Yellowy fought sitting on hawk's chest like a Night hag till to the hawk's death. Many enjoyed their fighting and clapped in delight. They could not believe their eyes.



"It's truly impossible! Bravo, Yellowy! The hawk couldn't get your chicks. Your chicks can't be a recipe for them. I'm really proud for your warding off your enemy."Farseem exclaimed.



Dr. Faheem was finally successful in quest for some rare beans. He is overly obsessive for collecting rare plants. The beans' flower looked like gems in a jewelry case- crimson, violet, black, and gold; looked like a tiny trinket to a baby's ear.



He appreciates the flowers in contentment by saying, "Wow! It's not a flower but a jewelry! These are the beans my garden missing all these days!" Along with a red-hulled, nutty-flavored hill rice variety, he collected all these seeds this year from America through one of his friends.



"Oh, my goodness! Yellowy, you privileged hen, scratching out my beans roots. I'll not tolerate this. You're eating those rice grains that I scratched out." Dr. Faheem screams in one morning. That day while Farseem was at school, he slaughtered Yellowy. Farseem barely talks with his father as he reveres him much.



"I was never worried about predators, Papa! But you've killed my Yellowy. Perhaps, Papa, you didn't hear from mama, Yellowy once pecked a snake up whose presence made my tiny body shake in giddy terror as it meandered past to me, produced a hood to bite me."Farseemresented his fatherfor slaughteringYellowy.



"Sorry, Sonny, I lost my temper for my beans!"



"Whenever, I got a friend, you broke my heart." Farseem bewailed.



"Don't mourn, my boy" Dr. Faheem said weeping and hugging his son.



Farseem has been taking extra care of his white Horn since its hatching mother was his Yellowy. It was a rooster. Through cock-a-doodle-do, he exclaims, "What about me? When is my turn?" Farseem now understands lot of things. Horn goes out of the homestead a few times a day, though he has grown up so heavy and big, he finds sometimes difficulty to fly over all the walls to other places.



Horn has an inborn attachment for Farseemas its surrogate mother Yellowy had. He strides proudly on the yard with Farseemwearing a little cotton diaper, makes very little noise, a few crewing. Horn living at outhouse wakes them up every morning before dawn tosay prayers in time. Perhaps god's alarm clock set at his throat for breaking of dawn.



One of Farseem'srelatives, a real estate entrepreneur, together with his family members, has come to visit their family homestead today. He was advising Farseem's siblings to build some tall buildings in the orchard. They were planning to chop down all the fruit plants.



"You don't worry! I've connection with our local forest office. I'll manage to get the permission." The investor said.

"You're just living in a forest. It's impossible to think living in the forest all day long." He motivated.



Throughout the meal and conversation, the guests seemed unaffected by the natural beauty of the homestead but genuinely charmed by Horn's robust body. They all were guessing its approximate weight. The guests were telling, "Its meat will be delicious."



They were planning for a savory dinner. Farseem stayed silent. He kept his complaints to himself. Suddenly, things took a turn. There he is, Farseem's rooster, Horn, perched on the table.



"Would you be annoyed if my rooster stays with me at lunch?"Farseem asked.



Nobody complains. The guests' rumination continued on measuring Horn's weight. They wished to nab Horn with their hands to feel its weight but became afraid as they might get hurt. But the rooster did not fly up. He was calm and quiet beside his master.



Farseemfelt nothing but fondness, for his Horn. A gentle rain had started to fall as the guests were walking to the orchard. He has become more compassionate towards his fellow pet, even though Horn disturbs sometimes his sleep and poops here and there. But Horn's figure already has drawn attention of a new predator. He wonders if he will miss the cock-a-doodle-do the next morning.



