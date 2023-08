Drowned into noises

Alien to the land

Left with no choices.



Sewed are those lips

Ears that are deaf

Repressing the breath



Vexing to that howl

Unfair 'be fair in foul.



(The Poet is a Lecturer of English at Northern University Bangladesh)



Swallowed by quicksandDrowned into noisesAlien to the landLeft with no choices.Loosening the gripsSewed are those lipsEars that are deafRepressing the breathVexing to that howlUnfair 'be fair in foul.(The Poet is a Lecturer of English at Northern University Bangladesh)