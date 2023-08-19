



Thou beams through his pearly smile,

As a wintry shrub peeps up with droplets

Proclaiming its victory over Hades' hallows.



Didn't you bear the brunt

Of toil, turmoil, pangs, and banality?

Cain heedless to him- our originating Father

David miscalculated by the son- feeble Absalom,

Who incites Sohrab to war with Rostam?

Who cares when a father dies?



Isaac!

Did you ask why,

When you were doomed to die

As a redeemer turning to be a predator;

How Ephigenia breaths her last

For you, monster Agamemnon?

Can Electra cry if Oedipus dooms

For being Laius-hunter?



Who hates to believe,

'Father: A heaven, religion, the most revered',

If an Ephigenia saves the Greek,

If fate pertains to Abraham

To sacrifice for Ummah?

Isaac cries when Abraham dies,

Hey Abraham, thy Ummah cries

As you turn out a slayer for them.

Who would care for a father to Ephigenia

If the Greeks never saw her sacrifice?



