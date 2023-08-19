|
When a father dies!
|
Oh Heaven,
Thou beams through his pearly smile,
As a wintry shrub peeps up with droplets
Proclaiming its victory over Hades' hallows.
Didn't you bear the brunt
Of toil, turmoil, pangs, and banality?
Cain heedless to him- our originating Father
David miscalculated by the son- feeble Absalom,
Who incites Sohrab to war with Rostam?
Who cares when a father dies?
Isaac!
Did you ask why,
When you were doomed to die
As a redeemer turning to be a predator;
How Ephigenia breaths her last
For you, monster Agamemnon?
Can Electra cry if Oedipus dooms
For being Laius-hunter?
Who hates to believe,
'Father: A heaven, religion, the most revered',
If an Ephigenia saves the Greek,
If fate pertains to Abraham
To sacrifice for Ummah?
Isaac cries when Abraham dies,
Hey Abraham, thy Ummah cries
As you turn out a slayer for them.
Who would care for a father to Ephigenia
If the Greeks never saw her sacrifice?