

The Gulf War 1991



The Gulf War 1991 is a research piece conducted by Finlan that focuses on the background and beginning of the Gulf War in 1991, the formation of the two warring sides i.e. Iraqi and the coalition forces, how former President of Iraq, Saddam Hossein rose to power, his sudden invasion to the Kuwaitis, the nature and consequences of the 'Operation Desert Storm', the portrayal of a young and vigorous soldier who outshone in the war, worldwide impacts of the war, an interesting story of a civilian woman living in Kuwait who was although an American by birth lived in Kuwait with her native husband, and how the war came to a stop and settled the hostilities in the gulf. To add more, the book also focuses on the picture of casualties and, the author, for the convenience of his readers, provides a suggested bibliography for knowing further in this regard.



The Gulf War of 1991 is still one of the attractive military enterprises and was unique in multiple ways. For only a shorter period of seven months, an American force was formed along with the allies in order to stop the invasion caused by the Iraqi forces led by Saddam Hossein in Kuwait. This war surprised the world for its newness in nature and the immediate outcomes that it resulted in. It accelerated the need for coining some military terminologies such as' stealthy planes' and 'smart bomb' and soon they had been injected into the global vocabulary. Secondly, it helped the establishment of a literally unknown or less known media called CNN to the height of prominence that it is enjoying today. It opened up the vista of the two people for shaping their careers i.e. Saddam became a bogeyman in the gulf region and Collin Powel rose to the highest position in the American Army.

Alastair Finlan traces out the fact that in 1756 Kuwait was established as an autonomous state under the rule of the Al Sabah family and had been recognized by the Ottoman Empire in 1913 along with its Sheikh. It got independence from the British in 1961 and immediately there arose a conflict with the Iraqis. And after one month of its independence, the British extended its helping hands in fighting the Iraqi forces. Then we come to know how Saddam Hossein rose to the power, the breaking out, and the end of the war between Iraq and Iran.



In 1990 although in the Arab Council and sitting with Hosni Mubarak, the president of Egypt and American ambassador Saddam repeatedly promised that he had had no intention to invade Kuwait, he attacked it on the second of August. A coalition army was formed guided by the US army along with their allies and they started their air attack on 16th January 1991. The coalition army formed by a US campaign and its allies compelled the Iraqi forces to agree on a ceasefire arranged by UNSCR on 686 terms.

The Iraqi army was reputed to be the fourth largest on earth and they had got experienced long warfare two years before the Gulf War. It got nearly one million men under arms and a notable number of it was aged between 18- 34 which added strength to its warring capacity. Most importantly 'The Royal', the personal bodyguard group Saddam consisted of twelve divisions made the difference in facing the coalition forces. Iraqi navy forces were small though, but their air force was one of the sixth largest on earth. It was equipped with 10, 000 AAAs.



The Coalition forces were mainly guided and led by the US army who were about half of the side. It consisted of 800, 000 troops. While the number of the Kuwait and Saudia forces was only 60, 000 and were easily dwarfed by the Iraqi forces. The coalition forces weakened the Iraqi power with its extraordinary and unprecedented aerial attack. 'Operation Desert Storm' is still the most remarkable one in the modern history of warfare.



It was basically an air war which can be inferred by seeing the video footage. The world saw the long bombing applied in this war. The weakness of the Iraqi force i.e. in terms of modern warfare its strategy was unfashionably and fatally defensive in nature, and to the critics of the war, it was one of the principal reasons for Iraqi forces to get slackened. Though the Gulf War was basically an air war, it also experienced sea war, land war, and mine war too



The coalition army was lucky enough that they as their commander whose apt and nimble commandership came to dominate over the reputed Iraqi forces. Schwarzkopf personally had a sound knowledge of the Middle East for he lived there with his father during the world war and his strong willpower helped him reap the fruit in the war as a commander.



The Gulf War 1991 experienced the remarkably lowest number of casualties in the annals of 20th-century warfare. Only 147 US army men got killed, while the allies lost only 99 lives. And there is a deep contention regarding the number of casualties in the Iraqi force.



Questions arise about whether the Gulf war was a short termed military war or a political war and critics are of the diverse opinions. It is thought the second Gulf War of 2001 run by George Bush junior was an impact on the former one which was led by Bush Senior. Reading The Gulf War 1991 gives takes the reader to the arena of war and close reading of the text will satisfy the hunger for knowing the pros and cons of warfare and updated knowledge regarding the twentieth-century warfare and secrets of power politics.



The reviewer teaches Literature at graduate programs at Bangladesh Army International University of Science and Technology



Alastair Finlan is an expert in War Studies teaching at the Swedish Defense College whose bulk of works touch the themes such as military culture, nature of modern warfare, special forces, recent strategies followed by the military, and the global war on terror. His expert opinion on the Gulf War has earned much appreciation from readers across the world.The Gulf War 1991 is a research piece conducted by Finlan that focuses on the background and beginning of the Gulf War in 1991, the formation of the two warring sides i.e. Iraqi and the coalition forces, how former President of Iraq, Saddam Hossein rose to power, his sudden invasion to the Kuwaitis, the nature and consequences of the 'Operation Desert Storm', the portrayal of a young and vigorous soldier who outshone in the war, worldwide impacts of the war, an interesting story of a civilian woman living in Kuwait who was although an American by birth lived in Kuwait with her native husband, and how the war came to a stop and settled the hostilities in the gulf. To add more, the book also focuses on the picture of casualties and, the author, for the convenience of his readers, provides a suggested bibliography for knowing further in this regard.The Gulf War of 1991 is still one of the attractive military enterprises and was unique in multiple ways. For only a shorter period of seven months, an American force was formed along with the allies in order to stop the invasion caused by the Iraqi forces led by Saddam Hossein in Kuwait. This war surprised the world for its newness in nature and the immediate outcomes that it resulted in. It accelerated the need for coining some military terminologies such as' stealthy planes' and 'smart bomb' and soon they had been injected into the global vocabulary. Secondly, it helped the establishment of a literally unknown or less known media called CNN to the height of prominence that it is enjoying today. It opened up the vista of the two people for shaping their careers i.e. Saddam became a bogeyman in the gulf region and Collin Powel rose to the highest position in the American Army.Alastair Finlan traces out the fact that in 1756 Kuwait was established as an autonomous state under the rule of the Al Sabah family and had been recognized by the Ottoman Empire in 1913 along with its Sheikh. It got independence from the British in 1961 and immediately there arose a conflict with the Iraqis. And after one month of its independence, the British extended its helping hands in fighting the Iraqi forces. Then we come to know how Saddam Hossein rose to the power, the breaking out, and the end of the war between Iraq and Iran.In 1990 although in the Arab Council and sitting with Hosni Mubarak, the president of Egypt and American ambassador Saddam repeatedly promised that he had had no intention to invade Kuwait, he attacked it on the second of August. A coalition army was formed guided by the US army along with their allies and they started their air attack on 16th January 1991. The coalition army formed by a US campaign and its allies compelled the Iraqi forces to agree on a ceasefire arranged by UNSCR on 686 terms.The Iraqi army was reputed to be the fourth largest on earth and they had got experienced long warfare two years before the Gulf War. It got nearly one million men under arms and a notable number of it was aged between 18- 34 which added strength to its warring capacity. Most importantly 'The Royal', the personal bodyguard group Saddam consisted of twelve divisions made the difference in facing the coalition forces. Iraqi navy forces were small though, but their air force was one of the sixth largest on earth. It was equipped with 10, 000 AAAs.The Coalition forces were mainly guided and led by the US army who were about half of the side. It consisted of 800, 000 troops. While the number of the Kuwait and Saudia forces was only 60, 000 and were easily dwarfed by the Iraqi forces. The coalition forces weakened the Iraqi power with its extraordinary and unprecedented aerial attack. 'Operation Desert Storm' is still the most remarkable one in the modern history of warfare.It was basically an air war which can be inferred by seeing the video footage. The world saw the long bombing applied in this war. The weakness of the Iraqi force i.e. in terms of modern warfare its strategy was unfashionably and fatally defensive in nature, and to the critics of the war, it was one of the principal reasons for Iraqi forces to get slackened. Though the Gulf War was basically an air war, it also experienced sea war, land war, and mine war tooThe coalition army was lucky enough that they as their commander whose apt and nimble commandership came to dominate over the reputed Iraqi forces. Schwarzkopf personally had a sound knowledge of the Middle East for he lived there with his father during the world war and his strong willpower helped him reap the fruit in the war as a commander.The Gulf War 1991 experienced the remarkably lowest number of casualties in the annals of 20th-century warfare. Only 147 US army men got killed, while the allies lost only 99 lives. And there is a deep contention regarding the number of casualties in the Iraqi force.Questions arise about whether the Gulf war was a short termed military war or a political war and critics are of the diverse opinions. It is thought the second Gulf War of 2001 run by George Bush junior was an impact on the former one which was led by Bush Senior. Reading The Gulf War 1991 gives takes the reader to the arena of war and close reading of the text will satisfy the hunger for knowing the pros and cons of warfare and updated knowledge regarding the twentieth-century warfare and secrets of power politics.The reviewer teaches Literature at graduate programs at Bangladesh Army International University of Science and Technology