Incumbent govt will achieve SDG-5 by 2030: Indira

Saturday, 19 August, 2023, 3:44 AM
Home Women's Own

Published : Saturday, 19 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

State Minister for Women and Children's Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira today said the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has put emphasis on achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)-5 within 2030.

 "Our goal is to achieve SDG Goals-5 by 2030 under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Thus, the ministries concerned should take firm steps," she said.

The state minister said this while addressing a workshop on the activities, progress, data collection, challenges and future review of the Ministry of Women and Children's Affairs on SDG Goal-5 held at the conference room of the Department of Women's Affairs in the city's Eskaton road area as the chief guest, said press release said.

With Secretary to the Women and Children Affairs Ministry Nazma Mobarek in the chair, the workshop was addressed, among others, by Principal Coordinator for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Affairs in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Md Akhter Hossain as special guest.

The SDG means improvement of people's livelihood, said Prime Minister's Principal Coordinator for SDG Affairs Md Akhter Hossain, adding that its 17 goals ensure all aspects of human welfare.

The country will become an upper-middle income country by 2030 through the capable governance of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the successful implementation of the SDGs, he added.

Additional Secretary of SDG Affairs at the Prime Minister's Office Md Monirul Islam presented a keynote paper. Representatives of 26 ministries, departments, agencies, the United National Progressive Alliance (UNPA) and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) participated in the workshop.    �BSS



