

Make yourself naturally pretty

Here are some easy things you can do to be naturally beautiful.



Wash your face twice a day

This keeps skin healthy and helps prevent clogged pores and acne. For a naturally glowing complexion, it's important to remove dirt, sweat, and dead skin from your skin's surface every day. Wash your face with lukewarm water and a gentle cleanser formulated for your skin type in the morning and evening. Rinse with lukewarm water and pat your face dry with a soft towel.



Exfoliate your face once a week

Exfoliating removes dead skin so your face looks fresh and bright. The easiest way to exfoliate is with a face scrub! Wet your face, apply the scrub, and use your fingers to massage your skin in small, circular motions. After 30 seconds, rinse your face with lukewarm water and pat it dry with a towel.



v Never exfoliate your skin if you have open cuts or a sunburn.



v Exfoliating too often or too vigorously can irritate your skin, so be careful.



v Depending on your skin type, you may be able to work up to exfoliating 2-3 times a week.



Apply moisturizer after washing and exfoliating

Moisturizing your skin keeps it supple, youthful, and soft. The best time to apply moisturizer is right after washing your face while the skin is still damp. Massage the moisturizer into your skin with your fingertips. Be sure to choose moisturizers that are oil-free and non-comedogenic so you won't clog your pores.



v Give the moisturizer a few minutes to soak in before applying makeup or other skincare products.



v If you have acne-prone skin, you might be tempted to skip moisturizer. Dry skin can make acne worse, though! As long as you're using an oil-free and non-comedogenic moisturizer, you'll be fine.



Keep brow grooming to a minimum

Thicker brows look more natural and youthful. Use small brow scissors to snip away any unruly or long brow hairs if you need to. Then, use brow gel to help you shape them and keep them in check. Avoid waxing completely and if you absolutely must tweeze, just pull out a few stray hairs to improve the overall shape of your brows and leave it at that.



Limit your use of heat styling tools

When you do use them, lower the heat and use a heat protectant spray. Heat-styling tools like blow dryers, flat irons, and curling irons can cause damage, split ends, and dullness. Try to let your hair air-dry as often as you can. If you have to blow dry it, use the lowest heat setting and fit your dryer with a diffuser so the heat gets evenly distributed.



v Spray on a heat protectant before straightening or curling your hair and use the lowest heat setting you can.



Apply SPF 30 before going outside

Sun exposure causes dryness, premature aging, and freckles. Anytime you go outside, even if it's cloudy, you're exposing your skin to the damaging UV rays. You can prevent damage by applying sunscreen every day before heading outside. Dermatologists recommend SPF 30 which blocks 97% of the sun's rays.



v If you're swimming or sweating outdoors, reapply sunscreen every 2 hours.



v To protect your lips, use a balm with SPF 30 before going outside.



Use tinted moisturizer and cream blush

If you love makeup, you don't have to give it up! It's all about choosing the right products and applying them with a light touch. Instead of using a full-coverage foundation, try a tinted moisturizer instead. Use a tiny bit of concealer to hide any blemishes or dark spots. Then, swipe a rose-colored cream blush over the apples of your cheeks for a natural, healthy glow.



Curl your lashes and swipe on lip balm

Curling your lashes makes them look longer and opens up your eyes. For a super subtle eye look, curl your lashes and skip the mascara completely. If you want to enhance your lashes more, apply a light coat of brown mascara to the top lashes only. Finish your look with a swipe of tinted lip balm in a natural rosy color.



Remove your makeup before bed

Sleeping in makeup causes breakouts, dullness, and premature aging. Even if you're super tired and ready to go to bed, don't skip this! First, soak a cotton pad with an oil-free makeup remover and swipe the pad all over your face to remove your makeup. Then, follow up with your usual cleanser to get every last bit of makeup off your face.



v If you have sensitive skin, micellar water is another option that dermatologists recommend. Use it on a cotton pad just like a regular makeup remover.



v If you're wearing heavy/waterproof makeup and your skin isn't acne-prone, use an oil-based makeup remover instead.



