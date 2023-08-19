

Health& fitness facts every woman needs to know



Keep calm and hydrate

It is one of the most crucial steps to a healthy life. Staying hydrated leads to healthy physical and mental functioning. Drinking lots of water during the day is also key to keeping yourself fit from the inside out. To avoid dehydration, it is best to carry a water bottle as a reminder. Hydrating yourself is also crucial to weight loss or maintenance because it not only reduces the feeling of hunger but also helps you eat less during meal times.



Weight loss is a subject that runs in the minds of most women. Although quite distressing, reaching and maintaining a healthy weight is important for your overall well-being. Being overweight can significantly increase the risk of several chronic diseases and can reduce the quality of your life. Therefore, the best way to maintain a healthy weight is to have a good relationship with your food, get enough sleep, and exercise regularly.



Exercise

Did you know heart disease is the leading cause of death among women? However, this disease can be kept at bay with exercise. Women must make sure to get at least 30 minutes of exercise every single day to keep the heart functioning properly. Aerobic exercise which includes walking, jogging, bicycling and dancing are good for women's health. In fact, any form of physical exercise, even the usual running around to the grocery store is better than nothing.



Two most important minerals every woman needs

Apart from calcium, Zinc and Magnesium are two other minerals that are most needed by women's bodies. Consume Zinc, because a deficiency in this mineral impairs the immune system, which results in thinning of hair and acne. Magnesium, on the other hand, is most essential as it helps with sleep, bone health, and may also help in relieving premenstrual symptoms, anxiety, and migraines.



Build a support circle

Several research studies show that social circles of friends and family increase your likelihood of surviving health problems, increase your level of happiness and even help you live longer. The best way to build a support circle is to be a part of someone else's support circle. That way you can be there for each other. You can also build a support circle by volunteering. This way you get to meet new people and also make new friends. Helping can mean as simple as picking up a friend's child from school or even visiting your elderly neighbor for coffee.



Regular checkups

This is one point that we cannot emphasize enough on! Health screenings are an important way to help recognize problems in the body - sometimes even before you show any signs or symptoms. Even if you feel well, early health checkups and screening tests can not only spot signs of serious diseases and conditions but also have a better chance of successfully curing or effectively treating them.



Sleep solves everything

Sleep is one of the best things women can get with all the busy schedules, cooking, and running around they do. For a productive day at home, or at work, or even at the gym, it is imperative that you get a good night's sleep. Insufficient sleep not only brings down your productivity but also affects the mental and physical state of your body and overall well being. While 8 hours can be a luxury, a minimum of 6-7 hours is vital. So, do make sure to clock in those hours.



A happy and healthy woman is way more driven than a stressed-out one. The time you take out for yourself should be filled with what you want and the things you want to do, and you get to decide and dictate. A daily dose of just 10 minutes for yourself is one of the many healthy habits you can do every day that will keep you feeling you're very best.



Taking care of yourself are the best ways for a women to get in shape physically and mentally. It does take time, no doubt, but with a little bit of planning and motivation, the results can be life-altering.



