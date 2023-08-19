

Roasted Chickpea

v 15 oz can chickpeas, drained

v olive oil spray

v 1/8 tsp kosher salt

v 1/4 tsp chili pepper powder

v 1/4 tsp paprika

v 1/4 tsp ground coriander

v 1/4 tsp curry powder

v 1/4 tsp garlic powder



Method:

1. Preheat oven to 375�F. Drain chickpeas in a colander and let them dry completely. Pat dry with a paper towel if needed, I usually leave them on the counter an hour to make sure they are very dry.



2. Arrange on a baking sheet in a single layer and roast for about 35 to 45 minutes, shaking the pan every ten minutes. All ovens are different so make sure they don't burn. They will be golden brown and crunchy on the inside when done, not moist.



3. In a medium bowl, combine all the spices. Remove chickpeas from oven when done and spray with olive oil. Immediately toss with spices while hot. Eat at room temperature.



