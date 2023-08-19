Summer Brunch @ Radisson Blu Dhaka

Video
Published : Saturday, 19 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden offering a splendid setup for "Summer Brunch" for its respective guests at its signature restaurant Water Garden Brasserie, starting from  August 18 to October 28, 2023.

After the success of its breakfast offerings, this is the upgraded version with an expanded buffet spread.

The Summer Brunch offers you enough options to meet your every cravings. Guests will be spoilt for choices when it comes to the delicious bread station consisting of Ciabatta Roll, French Baguette, French Loaf, Ciabatta Bread and shifting to another section of breakfast having Assorted Cheese Platter, Dry Fruits, Live Egg Station and a variety of sweet bakeries such as Croissants, Danish Donuts and Assorted French Pastries etc.



