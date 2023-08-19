Video
A Perception: Why do the students make spelling mistakes?

Published : Saturday, 19 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Farzana Yasmine

Can you remember how many words you have misspelled from early childhood to at the moment? If you see the following words, you can recall the memory of yours!

The phrase 'spelling mistakes' is a common phrase in students' life. It's a natural instinct to make error. Certainly, no one might be perfect in spelling writing or speaking in any languages.

Some theorists have established various ideas about this matter. There are various types of reasons why spelling mistakes occur.

In English language we experienced silent letters (that are not pronounced during saying, such as Plumber,Wednesday, Comb, etc.), homophones (a word that sounds like other words, such as Their, There, They're), heteronyms (each of two or more words which are spelled identically, but have different sounds and meaning, such as Tear meaning 'rip' and Tear meaning 'liquid from the eye') and so on.

Linguists have experienced and established some theories about how the students can overcome the spelling mistakes.

As per theorists, if students can understand the sound structure of words and phonemes( one of the smallest units of speech that make one word different from another word for example p, b, d and in the English words pad, pat and bad), they can easily adapt spelling.

Besides, if children can learn speaking naturally in real life communication, they will be able to adopt the idea of heteronyms. Moreover, students should emphasize on meaningful reading and writing experiences to spell any words accurately.

On the other hand, pictures play the most significant role to learn any languages. So, if any child has strong visual memory, he or she can recall the visual appearance of words, leading to better spelling skills.

Triumphing over the mistakes and developing the acquisition of spelling skills, learners need to take consistent practice. Students should learn the adequate words and vocabulary according to their age and classes.

It is observed that if any student of class Icannot complete and learn the words in that class properly, unfortunately, he or she will not be able to learn the new words of next class, especially in class II. So, a gap will be created to spell any word smoothly. Moreover, learners should read and write more to reinforce vocabulary.

As a student, everyone has the past memory of being frustrated to make error, no one can deny it.  So, it has been noted that repeated spelling errors can lead to frustration and depression in young learners, especially if they invent their mistakes as failures! It's very true that young learners face anxiety and lack of self-esteem problem because of the fear of spelling errors.

In that case, educators, teachers and parents should help the young learners.

They should make a supporting, safeand congenial environment for young learners to get rid of this fear and achieve the accuracy on correct spellings.

The Writer is a senior teacher of Navy Anchorage School and College Khulna.


