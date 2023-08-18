Video
Friday, 18 August, 2023
Home Front Page

Experts for taking urgent initiative to avert dengue epidemic

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Health experts on Thursday focused on taking massive efforts to avert dengue epidemic as the mosquito-borne disease is taking alarmingly turn with recording significant number of dengue patients and deaths in the country this year.

"All relevant organizations should take urgent initiative to control dengue outbreak as Bangladesh is in grip of dengue disease," Director of The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Prof Dr Tahmina Shirin told BSS on Thursday.

She said, "Community engagement is very crucial to control dengue disease. Every household in major cities has to be brought under daily surveillance to destroy any potential sources of Adedes mosquito."

The IEDCR Director said people's awareness is also a crucial factor particularly in urban areas to bring the mosquito-borne viral disease under control which prevalence has risen sharply in the country this year.

Tahmina described community mobilization as the most effective initiative to control dengue outbreak as dengue positive cases are increasing sharply putting a heavy pressure on entire healthcare system and livelihoods of common people.

Dengue infection rate will increase in next couple months as rainy season may prolong this year, she added.

Tahmina laid emphasis on taking integrated efforts to tackle dengue disease and said that it is impossible for a single institution to handle the menace.

Analyzing life cycle of Aedes mosquito, Former Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Sanya Tahmina termed it as a domestic species and said its management system will be different from other species of mosquito.
 
"So, it is very important to understand reproductive nature and life cycle of Aedes mosquito to take effective measures for prevention of Dengue outbreak," Sanya added.

City dwellers must be cautious about stagnant water which is the main source of breeding of Aedes mosquito, she said, adding that even a small quantity of water can grow Aedes mosquitoes leading to the spread of such deadly disease.
 
Sanya said even if a small quantity of water is left stagnant in any broken pot, tyre, vas or container inside and outside homes and offices, it can be breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes.    �BSS



