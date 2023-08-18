Man, woman sent to jail for issuing death threat to BSMMU doctor







Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the order after hearing on police report.



The accused are Tafsirul Islam, 23 and Hafiza Mahbuba Brishty, 32.

A team Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) arrested the two for giving death threat to the physician of BSMMU.



Tafsirul Islam, 23, was arrested from Jhenaidah's Maheshpur by the RAB and the CTTC arrested Hafiza Mahbuba Brishty from Dhaka's Uttara in connection with the same offence.



Dr Mustafa Zaman, a cardiologist of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) who treated war crimes convict and Jamaat leader Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, filed a general diary (GD) at Dhanmondi police station on Tuesday seeking security after 'receiving death threats'.



Convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi breathed his last while undergoing treatment under supervision of Prof Chowdhury Meshkat Ahmed, chairman of cardiology department of the BSMMU, around 8:40pm on August 14.



Two persons accused of threatening a physician of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), who treated war crimes convict and Jamaat leader Delwar Hossain Sayeedi right before his death, were sent to jail on Thursday.Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the order after hearing on police report.The accused are Tafsirul Islam, 23 and Hafiza Mahbuba Brishty, 32.A team Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) arrested the two for giving death threat to the physician of BSMMU.Tafsirul Islam, 23, was arrested from Jhenaidah's Maheshpur by the RAB and the CTTC arrested Hafiza Mahbuba Brishty from Dhaka's Uttara in connection with the same offence.Dr Mustafa Zaman, a cardiologist of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) who treated war crimes convict and Jamaat leader Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, filed a general diary (GD) at Dhanmondi police station on Tuesday seeking security after 'receiving death threats'.Convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi breathed his last while undergoing treatment under supervision of Prof Chowdhury Meshkat Ahmed, chairman of cardiology department of the BSMMU, around 8:40pm on August 14.