Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 August, 2023, 2:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Man, woman sent to jail for issuing death threat to BSMMU doctor

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Court Correspondent

Two persons accused of threatening a physician of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), who treated war crimes convict and Jamaat leader Delwar Hossain Sayeedi right before his death, were sent to jail on Thursday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the order after hearing on police report.

The accused are Tafsirul Islam, 23 and Hafiza Mahbuba Brishty, 32.

A team Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) arrested the two for giving death threat to the physician of BSMMU.

Tafsirul Islam, 23, was arrested from Jhenaidah's Maheshpur by the RAB and the CTTC arrested Hafiza Mahbuba Brishty from Dhaka's Uttara in connection with the same offence.

Dr Mustafa Zaman, a cardiologist of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) who treated war crimes convict and Jamaat leader Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, filed a general diary (GD) at Dhanmondi police station on Tuesday seeking security after 'receiving death threats'.

Convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi breathed his last while undergoing treatment under supervision of Prof Chowdhury Meshkat Ahmed, chairman of cardiology department of the BSMMU, around 8:40pm on August 14.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Experts for taking urgent initiative to avert dengue epidemic
Man, woman sent to jail for issuing death threat to BSMMU doctor
Heavy rain, landslides kill 72 in Indian Himalayan state
Taliban 'ban' political parties in Afghanistan
Shafiq Rehman, Mahmudur, 3 others jailed for 7 years 
9 dead, 2,288 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
BD missions given directives to counter propaganda ahead of election
HSC exams under eight boards begin


Latest News
Child drowns in Madaripur canal
Light to moderate rain likely over 8 divisions
Death toll from Ashulia kitchen fire rises to 2
Man commits suicide in Kishoreganj
Fugitive war crimes suspect held in Jashore
Man gets life-term in C'nawabganj drug case
Miami move 'opposite' of PSG switch, says happy Messi
Momen sends letter to Antony Blinken, expresses sadness over losses in Maui wildfire
Britney Spears' husband says marriage over, files for divorce
Iranian, Russian presidents discuss bilateral cooperation over phone
Most Read News
Woman footballers under contract
Dinajpur mayor summoned over indecent remarks on justice
Murder plot against Joy: Shafik, Mahmudur jailed for 7 years
HSC exam under 8 boards begin
Tipu-Preeti murder: Court asks to publish ad asking 8 fugitives to appear
Mushtaque gets anticipatory bail, HC asks to keep student in safe custody
US human rights bodies urge more sanctions on Bangladesh
Around 12,000 sued in six Cox's Bazar cases
'HSC results to be published together, though 3 boards to start later'
Universal Pension Scheme: How will it work? What's in it?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft