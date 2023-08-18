Taliban 'ban' political parties in Afghanistan







The statement demonstrates that the Afghan Taliban may continue to monopolise power as a movement and have no intention of allowing political plurality in the country.



It wasn't clear when the ban was imposed, but the Afghan Taliban have been resisting international pressure to form a more inclusive government, saying their 'interim government' had representatives from all ethnicities and tribes and was broad-based.

The Afghan Taliban have been opposed to including what they call "discredited and puppet politicians" from the previous dispensation, saying their participation would be a betrayal of their long struggle against foreign occupation forces and their "puppets" and "stooges."



While the Taliban government has generally disallowed political activities from the get-go, this is widely being seen as the first official statement in this regard. �DAWN

