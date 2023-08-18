Video
Plot To Kill Joy

Shafiq Rehman, Mahmudur, 3 others jailed for 7 years 

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Court Correspondent

Senior journalist Shafiq Rehman, Amar Desh acting Editor Mahmudur Rahman and three others were sentenced to seven years imprisonment in two separate sections for plotting to kidnap and kill Sajeeb Wazed Joy, ICT affairs adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor delivered the judgement in absence of all the  five accused on Thursday afternoon.

The court sentenced them to five years imprisonment and fined them Tk 5,000 each for kidnapping attempt and two years imprisonment and Tk 5,000 for hatching a conspiracy.

 However both sentences will run concurrently. The three other convicts are Mohammad Ullah Mamun, vice-president of Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (Jasas), and his son Rizvi Ahmed Caesar, and Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, an expat businessman living in the United States.

The court pronounced the judgement in absence of the five convicts. However the court issued conviction warrant against them.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy son of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave statement in this case as he personally appeared in the trial court on November 22 last year.

With Joy, a total 12 prosecution witnesses testified in the court. According to the case statement, Mamun and a number of top leaders of the BNP and its allies met in the UK, the US and various places of Bangladesh before September 2012 and conspired to abduct and kill Joy.

In March 2015, a US court convicted Caesar of bribing an FBI special agent to collect information on a Bangladeshi political figure.

The US justice department did not name the politician, but it is believed to be Joy.

In a Facebook post on March 9, 2015, Joy, also the ICT affairs adviser to the prime minister, accused BNP leaders of conspiring to abduct and kill him.

Shafik, also a British citizen, worked in various media outlets, including the BBC. He came to the limelight after becoming the editor of the weekly Jai Jai Din in 80's.


