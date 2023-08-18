Grassroots AL leaders' complaints against Ministers, MPs pile up







Ministers, MPs and grassroots AL leaders across the country have taken a face-to-face position on various matters related to their interests, including attracting people from other parties, dominance, and giving party positions in order to strengthen their position ahead of the election. The conflict has spread from districts to upazilas, unions and even wards.



Most of the party's 78 organisational districts have internal conflicts. Conflicts have often occurred over such issues and lives have been lost. Behind these conflicts are rivalry between local Ministers and MPs with AL leaders in the district, upazila and cities. Ahead of the general election, the conflict and division within the party over nominations have sharpened.

According to the party insiders, as parliamentary election is draw closer, such contradictions are becoming more apparent.



Recently, Madhupur upazila AL President Khandkar Shafi Uddin Moni and General Secretary Md Sarwar Alam Khan Abu have written a complaint to AL President Sheikh Hasina against Agriculture Minister Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque.



In the complaint, they wrote, "Currently, the kind of dirty grouping has been created within the party by Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque, if this situation continues, it is likely to cause irreparable damage to the party. In carrying out party programmes, we face obstacles from the Agriculture Minister."



Apart from this, in the letter, citing various other reasons, they said, "The leaders and activists at upzila level are angry with the Agriculture Minister. As a result, people from all walks of life in Mudhupur think that being frustrated Mr Abdur Razzaque is doing undemocratic, reckless, barbaric and brutal activities with the leaders and activists. In the interests of the party, we are requesting that action should be taken after impartial investigation."



When asked about the letter, Madhupur upazila AL President Khandkar Shafi Uddin Moni told the Daily Observer, "We have given four written complaints to Awami League President and Prime Minister and General Secretary Obaidul Quader. But we don't know if any decision has been taken on these allegations."



The two leaders said that they filed another complaint at the end of last month without getting any remedy. In the new letter, they want to be freed from Abdur Razzaque's dictatorial behaviour.



Such complaint was made also against Kishoreganj-5 (Bajitpur- Nikhli) constituency MP Afzal Hossain. The complaint also urged to save the grassroots Awami League leaders and activists from the MP and his relatives.



A complaint letter given to AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader was accessed by the Daily Observer. It is written there - MM of Kishoreganj-5 Constituency Afzal Hossain has formed an upazila committee with newcomers, mostly his relatives and intruders from BNP and Jamaat to create his own circle by excluding old and tested leaders and workers of the party by misusing his power.



The upazila Awami League leaders have already submitted several written complaints to the central Awami League President and the General Secretary, raising various allegations against Pabna-2 (Sujanagar- Aminpur) MP, Ahmed Feroz Kabir, of nomination trading and increasing his influence.



Sujanagar Awami League President Abdul Wahab told the Daily Observer, "In simple words, the MP has no relation with any level of upazila Awami League leaders and activists. He is always trying to harm Awami League leaders and activists."



"In the upazila election and union parishad election, he raised one rebel against the candidate of Awami League in every place. And all kinds of Test Relief and food for work are given to people of other ideologies for which not even one third of the work is done", he added.



Sirajul Islam Shahjahan, advisor and former president of Sujanagar Upazila Awami League, said, "Upazila President and General Secretary, 10 Union Awami League Presidents and General Secretaries and several people have sent a written complaint to the Prime Minister."



The distance between Chandpur district Awami League leaders and MP and Education Minister Dipu Moni from Chandpur-3 (Sadar and Haimchar) constituencies has been in discussion for a long time. The central leaders had to call a meeting on the issue in 2022, at the central office of the Awami League.



When Dipu Moni participates in any programme in Chandpur, district Awami League President Nasir Uddin Ahmed and General Secretary Abu Nayeem Patwari Dulal and their followers do not participate. This conflict has surfaced long ago.



Gopalpur Upazila Parishad Chairman Yunus Islam Talukdar has openly taken a stand against Tangail-2 (Gopalpur-Bhuyapur) constituency AL MP Tanveer Hasan Chhoto Monir. Yunus sent a complaint to the Prime Minister a few months ago.



At the grassroots, such conflicts are going on in Patuakhali-3 (Dashmina and Galachipa) constituency, where MP is SM Shahzada, in Mymensingh-1 (Haluaghat and Dhobaura) constituency, where MP is Jewel Areng, in Rajshahi-1 (Godagari-Tanore) constituency, where MP is former State Minister Omar Faruk Chowdhury. The conflict between district AL committee and Noakhali-4 constituency (Sadar) MP Ekramul Karim Chowdhury is now open.



Conflict between Sunamganj-1 (Tahirpur-Dharmapasha) constituency MP Moazzem Hossain Ratan and Upazila Parishad Chairman Karuna Sindhu Chowdhury Babul and a section of local Awami League leaders and activists have reached an extreme level.

