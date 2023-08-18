Election-focused US  delegation due in Oct





Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Seheli Sabrin said on Thursday that the US will send an election-focused delegation in October.



"Bangladesh has set up a special cell at the Foreign Ministry for facilitating foreign observers in the upcoming national parliamentary elections, schedule to be held by January 2024." she said in a regular media briefing.





"The cell will be in touch when anyone shows interest to observe elections."



Replying to a question, the spokesperson said earlier, the European Union has sent an exploratory mission to see the prospect of observing the election.



Other than that, the Foreign Ministry didn't get any official request from any county or organizations yet.



"We will follow our own laws and the election commission rules to facilitate any observers," she said.



Replying to an another question, she said the US is sending delegations to Bangladesh one after another its fact, it's "regular" in the nature of bilateral relationship with Washington.



Replying another question, Sabrin said Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen has recently directed the Bangladesh Missions abroad to take appropriate steps to counter propaganda against Bangladesh and the government ahead of the next national election.



