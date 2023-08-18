9th BD-US Security Dialogue likely in Dhaka in Oct







"The 8th �Dialogue� was held in Washington, so we hope this time Bangladesh will host the 9th one," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sheheli Sabrin said on Thursday at a media briefing.



The dialogue this year is especially significant as the US is seeking to implement its Indo-Pacific Strategy and Bangladesh is considered one of the key countries in the region, Foreign Ministry official feels.

The US has been seeking to sign two defence agreements -- General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) and the Acquisition and Cross Servicing Agreement (ACSA).



These are foundational agreements to enabling a closer defence relationship, expanding opportunities for defence trade, information sharing, and military-to-military cooperation between two countries.



Last time, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen led the Bangladesh side while Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Denise Jenkins led the US delegation.



GSOMIA and ACSA offers from the US side came as Bangladesh sought to modernise the defence sector as part of the Forces Goal 2030.



Foreign Ministry officials said Dhaka was examining the agreement and it will be further discussed during the dialogue. It will not be signed in Washington.



However, Masud Bin Momen earlier said the US sanction on RAB and seven of its current and former officials, was affecting security cooperation, especially on training. Dhaka, therefore, will raise this issue strongly.



