KMCH Interns call off strike







Intern Doctors Council leaders made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.



However, the class boycott programme of Khulna Medical College Hospital general students are still on with three point demands.

Sonadanga Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Momtazul Haque said police arrested SM Mahmudur Rahman Biplob, 30, owner of Biplab Medicine Corner and Mir Bayezid, 20, an employee of Abid Pharmacy, in the early hours of Thursday in connection with the attack on the students. Efforts are on to arrest others as well, the officer added.



Earlier, Khulna Medical College Secretary Md Moniruzzaman filed a case with Sonadanga Police Station on Wednesday accusing more than 50 medicine traders regarding the attack on the KMCH students on Monday night.



Deputy Commissioner (South) of Khulna Metropolitan Police Md Tajul Islam said police have been deployed in front of the hospital to keep the situation in control.



Meanwhile, Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque and Khulna-2 constituency MP Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel visited the hospital to see the injured students on Wednesday night.



