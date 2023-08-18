Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 August, 2023, 2:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Clash With Traders

KMCH Interns call off strike

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

KHULNA, Aug 17: The intern doctors of Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) called off its work abstention after four days as police arrested two medicine traders in connection with a clash between medicine traders and Khulna Medical Students.

Intern Doctors Council leaders made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

However, the class boycott programme of Khulna Medical College Hospital general students are still on with three point demands.

Sonadanga Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Momtazul Haque said police arrested SM Mahmudur Rahman Biplob, 30, owner of Biplab Medicine Corner and Mir Bayezid, 20, an employee of Abid Pharmacy, in the early hours of Thursday in connection with the attack on the students. Efforts are on to arrest others as well, the officer added.

Earlier, Khulna Medical College Secretary Md Moniruzzaman filed a case with Sonadanga Police Station on Wednesday accusing more than 50 medicine traders regarding the attack on the KMCH students on Monday night.

Deputy Commissioner (South) of Khulna Metropolitan Police Md Tajul Islam said police have been deployed in front of the hospital to keep the situation in control.

Meanwhile, Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque and Khulna-2 constituency MP Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel visited the hospital to see the injured students on Wednesday night.

Earlier, on Monday, the intern doctors of Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) called a work abstention, demanding the safety of doctors and students, in protest against a clash between medicine traders and students that happened on Monday.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
KMCH Interns call off strike
SC order on Dr Yunus appeal on Sunday
Jamuna flowing 10cm above danger level at Porabari in Tangail
HC asks to submit satellite map of Arial Beel
BNP, like-minded parties set to hold mass processions in Dhaka, other cities today
RAB identifies Tafshirul as Shibir activist
Join polls shunning caretaker govt demand: Quader to BNP
PM likely to inaugurate 150 bridges on Sept 6


Latest News
Child drowns in Madaripur canal
Light to moderate rain likely over 8 divisions
Death toll from Ashulia kitchen fire rises to 2
Man commits suicide in Kishoreganj
Fugitive war crimes suspect held in Jashore
Man gets life-term in C'nawabganj drug case
Miami move 'opposite' of PSG switch, says happy Messi
Momen sends letter to Antony Blinken, expresses sadness over losses in Maui wildfire
Britney Spears' husband says marriage over, files for divorce
Iranian, Russian presidents discuss bilateral cooperation over phone
Most Read News
Woman footballers under contract
Dinajpur mayor summoned over indecent remarks on justice
Murder plot against Joy: Shafik, Mahmudur jailed for 7 years
HSC exam under 8 boards begin
Tipu-Preeti murder: Court asks to publish ad asking 8 fugitives to appear
Mushtaque gets anticipatory bail, HC asks to keep student in safe custody
US human rights bodies urge more sanctions on Bangladesh
Around 12,000 sued in six Cox's Bazar cases
'HSC results to be published together, though 3 boards to start later'
Universal Pension Scheme: How will it work? What's in it?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft