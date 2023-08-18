SC order on Dr Yunus appeal on Sunday







Now, the apex court will deliver its order on whether the trial of labour law violation case against Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus and three others will continue or not.



A seven-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique set the date after concluding hearing on the leave to appeal petition.

Other six judges of the bench are Justice Obaidul Hassan, Justice Borhanuddin, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique and Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim.



Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun argued for Prof Yunus while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the state and Senior Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan represented the complainant of the case during the hearing.



Earlier on August 13, Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus filed a leave to appeal with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order that earlier rejected his petition against charge framing in a case filed over labour law violation. The HC on August 8 rejected the petition filed challenging the charge framing against Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and three others in the case.



An HC bench of Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice Shahed Nuruddin pronounced the verdict rejecting the rule.



On July 23, the High Court issued a rule asking the state to explain why the labour court order that framed charges against Dr Yunus and three others of Grameen Telecom should not be scrapped. Justice Md Ruhul Quddus and Justice Ashish Ranjan Das issued the rule.



Sheikh Merina Sultana, Chairman of the Third Labour Court of Dhaka, framed charges against Prof Yunus and others on June 6. On June 21, Dr Yunus filed an application with the HC challenging the legality of the charge framing.



