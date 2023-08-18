Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 August, 2023, 2:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

SC order on Dr Yunus appeal on Sunday

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday fixed August 20 for delivering its order on an appeal filed by Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus challenging the High Court order that earlier rejected his petition against charge framing in a case filed over labour law violation.

Now, the apex court will deliver its order on whether the trial of labour law violation case against Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus and three others will continue or not.

A seven-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique set the date after concluding hearing on the leave to appeal petition.

Other six judges of the bench are Justice Obaidul Hassan, Justice Borhanuddin, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique and Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim.

Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun argued for Prof Yunus while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the state and Senior Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan represented the complainant of the case during the hearing.

Earlier on August 13, Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus filed a leave to appeal with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order that earlier rejected his petition against charge framing in a case filed over labour law violation. The HC on August 8 rejected the petition filed challenging the charge framing against Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and three others in the case.

An HC bench of Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice Shahed Nuruddin pronounced the verdict rejecting the rule.

On July 23, the High Court issued a rule asking the state to explain why the labour court order that framed charges against Dr Yunus and three others of Grameen Telecom should not be scrapped. Justice Md Ruhul Quddus and Justice Ashish Ranjan Das issued the rule.

Sheikh Merina Sultana, Chairman of the Third Labour Court of Dhaka, framed charges against Prof Yunus and others on June 6. On June 21, Dr Yunus filed an application with the HC challenging the legality of the charge framing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
KMCH Interns call off strike
SC order on Dr Yunus appeal on Sunday
Jamuna flowing 10cm above danger level at Porabari in Tangail
HC asks to submit satellite map of Arial Beel
BNP, like-minded parties set to hold mass processions in Dhaka, other cities today
RAB identifies Tafshirul as Shibir activist
Join polls shunning caretaker govt demand: Quader to BNP
PM likely to inaugurate 150 bridges on Sept 6


Latest News
Child drowns in Madaripur canal
Light to moderate rain likely over 8 divisions
Death toll from Ashulia kitchen fire rises to 2
Man commits suicide in Kishoreganj
Fugitive war crimes suspect held in Jashore
Man gets life-term in C'nawabganj drug case
Miami move 'opposite' of PSG switch, says happy Messi
Momen sends letter to Antony Blinken, expresses sadness over losses in Maui wildfire
Britney Spears' husband says marriage over, files for divorce
Iranian, Russian presidents discuss bilateral cooperation over phone
Most Read News
Woman footballers under contract
Dinajpur mayor summoned over indecent remarks on justice
Murder plot against Joy: Shafik, Mahmudur jailed for 7 years
HSC exam under 8 boards begin
Tipu-Preeti murder: Court asks to publish ad asking 8 fugitives to appear
Mushtaque gets anticipatory bail, HC asks to keep student in safe custody
US human rights bodies urge more sanctions on Bangladesh
Around 12,000 sued in six Cox's Bazar cases
'HSC results to be published together, though 3 boards to start later'
Universal Pension Scheme: How will it work? What's in it?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft