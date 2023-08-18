Video
Jamuna flowing 10cm above danger level at Porabari in Tangail

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

Except Kushiyara in the North-East, water level of all major rivers in the country's north and north-eastern region including the Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers are receding and the falling trend is predicted to continue in next 48 hours.

However, the water of Jamuna is now flowing 10cm above the danger level at Porabari point of Tangail and the Ganges-Padma rivers are in steady state. The situation may fall in the next 48 hours, according to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) on Thursday's bulletin. The water levels at 55 river stations monitored by FFWC have marked rise while 52 stations recorded fall, according to the bulletin. It said among the 109 monitored river stations, two have been registered steady and water level at one river station is flowing below the danger level.

Meanwhile, many low-lying areas of Sirajganj and Tangail districts have been flooded.

New areas are also being affected as flood water is entering houses damaging standing crops like Aman and vegetable fields, said Abdul Quader, a marginal farmer of village Dulla under Tangail district.

 According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are chances widespread heavy rainfalls very likely over West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till August 21.

Partho Protim Barua, Sub-Divisional Engineer of Water Development Board (WDB) said that the Brahmaputra and Jamuna rivers are in falling trend which may continue in next 48 hours, while the Ganges and Padma rivers are in steady state which may fall in the next 48 hours.

Referring weather forecast, Partho Protim Barua  said that except the Kushiyara, all the major rivers in the North-eastern region of the country are in falling trend which may continue in the next 48 hours. In the next 24 hours, the Jamuna river at Porabari point may flow close to its danger level, the bulletin also added. Significant rainfall was recorded at some stations in different districts of Bangladesh during the last 24 hours ending at 9:00am on Thursday.


