HC asks to submit satellite map of Arial Beel







The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Munshiganj, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Srinagar and Director (enforcement) of the Department of Environment (DoE) have been asked to submit compliance report before the HC within 3 months.



The HC bench comprising Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order following a writ petition filed by rights organisation 'Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB)' seeking its directives on the authorities concerned to save Arial Beel from encroachments and illegal earth filling and constructions of structures there. The HC bench also issued a rule asking the authorities to explain as to why their inaction to protect Arial Beel should not be declared illegal.

In the rule, the HC also wanted to know from the respondents as to why they should not be ordered to remove the structures already constructed at the water body and to remove the soil which has been used to fill it.



Environment Secretary, Housing Secretary, Rajuk Chairman, National Housing Authority's Chairman, Director General of the Department of Environment, Director (enforcement) of the Department of Environment, Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Munshiganj, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Srinagar and others have been made respondents to reply to the rule within four weeks.



