Friday, 18 August, 2023, 2:00 PM
BNP, like-minded parties set to hold mass processions in Dhaka, other cities today

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent


The BNP and like-minded parties will bring out mass processions in Dhaka and all other metropolitan cities on Friday to press home their one-point demand.

As a part of simultaneous movement, Dhaka south and north city BNP and other parties and alliances will separately bring out mass processions in the city after the Juma prayers.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will inaugurate BNP Dhaka South City Unit's programme. The procession will start from Doyaganj after parading through different roads it will end at the party's Nayapaltan central office at 3:00pm.

The Dhaka North City Unit of BNP will bring out a procession from near DCC market, Gulshan-2 and it will end at Mohakhali Bus Station around 3:00pm. Party standing committee member Mirza Abbas will inaugurate the procession.

Besides, the BNP and other opposition parties will observe a similar programme in all metropolitan cities.

Apart from BNP, Ganotantra Mancha, Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote, LDP, Gonoforum and People's Party, Peshajibi Ganatantrik Jote, Gonotantrik Bam Oikya,12-party alliance, Labour Party, NDM, Bangladesh Sadaran Chhatra Odhikar Sanrakshan Parishad and two factions of Gono Odhikar Parishad will also observe the programme separately in different areas of the capital.

This will be the fourth programme of the one-point movement of the opposition parties to mount pressure on the government to quit and hold the next election under a non-party caretaker government.


