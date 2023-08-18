Video
RAB identifies Tafshirul as Shibir activist

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent


Arrested Tafshirul Islam, accused of issuing death threat to BSMMU doctor Prof SM Mostofa Zaman, is an active Shibir member, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has said.

Tafshirul's father Rafiqul Islam Rofi is also an active member of Jamaat-e-Islami. Rofi is an accused in number of cases and also served jail term. Tashfirul threatened the physician from his personal anger.
RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin disclosed this at a press briefing on Thursday after arrested Tashfirul from Jhenidah's Moheshpur upazila on Wednesday night.

He said, "Sayeedi's family expressed satisfaction with his treatment. But those will be brought to book, who are threatening Dr Mostofa Zaman. RAB is working to hunt down the culprits."

War crime convict Delawar Hossain Sayeedi was admitted to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital on August 13 after he fell sick.

 He breathed his last around 8:40pm on August 14 under cardiology department Chairman Prof Chowdhury Meshkat Ahmed. Prof SM Mostofa Zaman was a member of Sayeedi's medical board.


