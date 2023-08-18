PM likely to inaugurate 150 bridges on Sept 6







Of them, four bridges have been constructed in Chattogram district, according to senior official of RHD.



The RHD proposed a date for opening of those bridges on September 6 which is waiting for the consent of the Prime Minister, sources said.

Sources said that those bridges have been constructed in different districts of the country which include four bridges in Chattogram.



Sources further said, the six-lane bridges have been constructed under the cross border network improvement Project under the district of Chattogram are Indrapool Bridge under Patiya Upazaila, Barumati Bridge under Chandanaish Upazila, Sangu Bridge under Chandanaish Upazila and Matamuhuri Bridge under Chokoria Upazila at a cost of Tk 751 crore.



The Government has undertaken the cross border network improvement Project for construction of 17 bridges, 7 culverts and 12 km long road in Chattogram, Gopalganj, Norail, Jashore and Khagrachari district at a cost of Tk 3,700 crore with the assistance of JICA.



Under the project four major bridges on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route have been constructed at a cost of Tk 751 crore. The construction works of those bridges under this project began in 2018 last.



RHD sources said, those bridges will be befitted with the proposed six lane 136 km Long Ctg-Cox' Bazar highway.



The Government under the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) has taken the project for construction of the six lane 136 km Long Ctg-Cox' Bazar highway at an estimated cost of Tk 7000 crore.



RHD sources said, a total of 26 girder bridges and 172 culverts will be constructed under the project.



Those bridges will facilitate the vehicular traffic after the opening of Bangabandhu Tunnel under the river Karnaphuli.



Besides, the construction works of the 11.50 km long Bangabandhu Tunnel Connecting Road to four lanes in Anowara Upazila in the Chattogram district at a cost of Tk 407 crore have already been completed.



The Road Transport and Bridges Ministry has taken the project at a cost of Tk 407 crore.



If the project is implemented the road connectivity will be fast, safe time and cost effective through the 11.50 km road from Shikalbaha to Anowara Upazila of the district.



The safe and faster connectivity at low cost can be achieved with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway, including Anowara Upazila in Chattogram district through the Karnaphuli tunnel. Anowara Road is an important highway through Shikolbaha to Y junction. Its length is 11.50 km. The road is not directly connected to a sectional highway. But a national highway, a regional highway and the Karnaphuli tunnel will be connected with Chattogram port. Along with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, the Matarbari power hub at Maheshkhali deep sea Port and Teknaf land port will be connected by this road.



The country's first tunnel construction project is now underway below Karnaphuli River. The 3.4km tunnel will feature parallel tubes, each carrying two lanes of traffic called Bangabandhu Tunnel whic is expected to be opened in September. It will run from the port area of the city, under the Karnaphuli River, to Anowara Upazila.



