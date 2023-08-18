Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 August, 2023, 1:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM likely to inaugurate 150 bridges on Sept 6

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 17: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate a total of 150 bridges in the country, constructed under the Roads and Highways department on September 6.

Of them, four bridges have been constructed in Chattogram district, according to senior official of RHD.

The RHD proposed a date for opening of those bridges on September 6 which is waiting for the consent of the Prime Minister, sources said.

Sources said that those bridges have been constructed in different districts of the country which include four bridges in Chattogram.

Sources further said, the six-lane bridges have been constructed under the cross border network improvement Project under the district of Chattogram are Indrapool Bridge under Patiya Upazaila, Barumati Bridge under Chandanaish Upazila, Sangu Bridge under Chandanaish Upazila and Matamuhuri Bridge under Chokoria Upazila at a cost of Tk 751 crore.

The Government has undertaken the cross border network improvement Project for construction of 17 bridges, 7 culverts and 12 km long road in Chattogram, Gopalganj, Norail, Jashore and Khagrachari district at a cost of Tk 3,700 crore with the assistance of JICA.

Under the project four major bridges on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route have been constructed at a cost of Tk 751 crore. The construction works of those bridges under this project began in 2018 last.

RHD sources said, those bridges will be befitted with the proposed six lane 136 km Long Ctg-Cox' Bazar highway.

The Government under the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) has taken the project for construction of the six lane 136 km Long Ctg-Cox' Bazar highway at an estimated cost of Tk 7000 crore.

RHD sources said, a total of 26 girder bridges and 172 culverts will be constructed under the project.

Those bridges will facilitate the vehicular traffic after the opening of Bangabandhu Tunnel under the river Karnaphuli.

Besides, the construction works of the 11.50 km long Bangabandhu Tunnel Connecting Road to four lanes in Anowara Upazila in the Chattogram district at a cost of Tk 407 crore have already been completed.

The Road Transport and Bridges Ministry has taken the project at a cost of Tk 407 crore.

If the project is implemented the road connectivity will be fast, safe time and cost effective through the 11.50 km road from Shikalbaha to Anowara Upazila of the district.

The safe and faster connectivity at low cost can be achieved with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway, including Anowara Upazila in Chattogram district through the Karnaphuli tunnel.  Anowara Road is an important highway through Shikolbaha to Y junction.  Its length is 11.50 km. The road is not directly connected to a sectional highway. But a national highway, a regional highway and the Karnaphuli tunnel will be connected with Chattogram port.  Along with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, the Matarbari power hub at Maheshkhali deep sea Port and Teknaf land port will be connected by this road.

The country's first tunnel construction project is now underway below Karnaphuli River. The 3.4km tunnel will feature parallel tubes, each carrying two lanes of traffic called Bangabandhu Tunnel whic is expected to be opened in September. It will run from the port area of the city, under the Karnaphuli River, to Anowara Upazila.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
KMCH Interns call off strike
SC order on Dr Yunus appeal on Sunday
Jamuna flowing 10cm above danger level at Porabari in Tangail
HC asks to submit satellite map of Arial Beel
BNP, like-minded parties set to hold mass processions in Dhaka, other cities today
RAB identifies Tafshirul as Shibir activist
Join polls shunning caretaker govt demand: Quader to BNP
PM likely to inaugurate 150 bridges on Sept 6


Latest News
Child drowns in Madaripur canal
Light to moderate rain likely over 8 divisions
Death toll from Ashulia kitchen fire rises to 2
Man commits suicide in Kishoreganj
Fugitive war crimes suspect held in Jashore
Man gets life-term in C'nawabganj drug case
Miami move 'opposite' of PSG switch, says happy Messi
Momen sends letter to Antony Blinken, expresses sadness over losses in Maui wildfire
Britney Spears' husband says marriage over, files for divorce
Iranian, Russian presidents discuss bilateral cooperation over phone
Most Read News
Woman footballers under contract
Dinajpur mayor summoned over indecent remarks on justice
Murder plot against Joy: Shafik, Mahmudur jailed for 7 years
HSC exam under 8 boards begin
Tipu-Preeti murder: Court asks to publish ad asking 8 fugitives to appear
Mushtaque gets anticipatory bail, HC asks to keep student in safe custody
US human rights bodies urge more sanctions on Bangladesh
Around 12,000 sued in six Cox's Bazar cases
'HSC results to be published together, though 3 boards to start later'
Universal Pension Scheme: How will it work? What's in it?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft