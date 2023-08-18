Akheri Charshamba September 13







The decision was taken at a meeting of the national moon-sighting committee held on Thursday at the Islamic Foundation conference room at Baitul Mukarram with Religious Affairs Ministry Secretary Md A Hamid Jamadder in the chair.



Among others, Islamic Foundation Director General Dr Moha Bashirul Alam, Information Ministry's Joint Secretary Nazrul Islam, Baitul Mukarram mosque's Khatib Hafez Maolana Mufti Mohammad Ruhul Amin and other officials concerned attended the meeting.

As the new moon was sighted on the sky of the country on Thursday, so the holy month of Safar will begin from August 18 Friday and the holy Akheri Charshamba will be observed on 25th of Safar or September 13, said a Islamic Foundation press release.



