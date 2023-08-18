Three burn injury victims die in city hospital





Three people who suffered burn injuries following separate incidents of 'gas leak explosion' in Dhaka and Gazipur on August 12 and 13, died on Thursday.



The deceased were identified as Mukta Khatun, 30, of Jurain, Sabina Begum, 40, of Ashulia, and Minarul Islam, 35, of Gazipur.

All the victims succumbed to their injuries at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Md Bachhu Miah, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost, said Minarul succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka around 10:30am on Thursday. The body has been kept at the hospital morgue, he said.



On Sunday night, four people including three members of a family suffered burn injuries in a fire from a gas cylinder leak in Board Bazar area of Gazipur.



The injured were Minarul, his father Md Farman Mandal, 75, mother Khadiza Begum, 65, and an unidentified person. Later, all the injured except the unidentified one were rushed to the Burn Institute.



Of them, Farman Mandal succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment with 95 per cent burn at the specialised hospital on Monday afternoon.





