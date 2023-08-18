Video
Everyone should work together to check plastic pollution: Shahab Uddin

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin on Thursday urged all to work together to prevent plastic pollution aiming to build a 'Smart Bangladesh'.

The government is implementing 'Multisectoral Action Plan for Sustainable Plastic Management in Bangladesh' to control plastic pollution, while public awareness campaign continues apart from taking action against illegal polythene shopping bag manufacture, transport, sale and hoarders, he said.

Along with the government, Shahab Uddin said, people's representatives, civil society, NGOs, private sector, environmental organisations and media should work together to this end under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The environment minister was addressing as chief guest at a workshop, organised by the Department of Environment (DoE) to determine what to do to stop plastic pollution.

He said a three-year action plan has been formulated to stop the use of single-use plastic in 40 upazilas of 12 districts of the coastal region.  

"Actions are underway to phase out various single-use plastic items at the beach and adjacent hotels and motels.  

Reduce the use of 'virgin materials' by 50 percent by 2030, eliminate 90 percent single-use plastics by 2026, ensure 50 percent recycling of plastic waste by 2025, adopt an action plan to reduce plastic waste generation by 30 percent by 2030  has been incorporated in Plastic Action plan," he added.

Shahab Uddin said, guidelines for implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility are being formulated.  "If all concerned work together, we can succeed in curbing plastic pollution," he said.

DoE Director General Dr Abdul Hamid presided over the workshop.

Special Envoy of the Prime Minister for Environment and Climate and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed spoke as special guests.

Additional Secretary (Environment) of the ministry Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik and DoE Director Razinara Begum also spoke, among others.     �BSS


