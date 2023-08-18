BD reports 17 new C-19 cases







With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,045,120, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,476 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity dropped to 1.28 percent from Wednesday 2.46 percent as 1, 333 samples were tested.



The recovery and death rates stood at 98.4 and 1.44 percent respectively.



Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. �UNB



