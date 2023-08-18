

Ekushey award winner Prof Bikiran no more



In a message of condolence, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Bikiran Prasad Barua who was also the former chairman of Physics Department of Chattogram University.



The premier prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Secretary General of Bangladesh Bouddha Kristi Prachar Sangha, Prof Bikiran breathed his last at the age of around 79 at Labaid Hospital at around 10.30pm on Wednesday family and hospital sources said.



He left behind two daughters, countless students, colleagues, host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.



His wife Prof Pritikona Barua also a retired principal of Government college died a few years back.



The renowned physicist was associated with scores of scientific, Buddhist and socio cultural organizations throughout his life span.



Prof Bikiran was former Vice President of World Fellowship of Buddhist Youth (WFBY), President of Chattogram Science Council, Secretary of Nava Pandit Vihar Development Committee, Chattogram, Secretary of Bangladesh Buddhist Monastary Management and Development Committee, Bodhgaya, India , President of Bangabandhu Shikkha O Gabeshana Parishad, Greater Chattogram , Founder President of Buddha's Light International Association Bangladesh Chapter and Founder President of Centre of Excellence in Buddhist Studies.



The mortal remains of Dr Bikiran has been kept preserved at the mortuary of capital's BIRDEM hospital.



The body would be taken to International Buddhist Monastery at capital's Kamalapur on Friday to pay respect to late educationist after the arrival of his two daughters from abroad.



Later, the mortal remains will be taken to Nava Pandit Vihar at Chattogram on Saturday to have last glimpse on late Buddhist leader.



From there the mortal remains of late Bikiran would be taken to his native village Aburkhil of Raojan upazila for ceremonial cremation after holding a series of condolence meetings at Dhaka and Chattogram. �BSS



