BCL will arrange ticket to bring Tarique back to country: Saddam







With the aim to establish rule of law, Saddam claimed that Tarique Rahman was the mastermind of the August 21 grenade attack and demanded the government to bring Tarique to book.



He said this in a rally to protest 'series bomb attacks in 2005 by the back of BNP-Jamaat', held at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus Thursday noon.

Saddam said that the BCL will arrange the flight ticket to bring the BNP's acting Chairman back to the country as soon as possible.



Before their demonstration, the student body marched different important roads on the campus, starting from the Madhur Canteen which ended at TSC premises.



BCL's DU chapter President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon and General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat addressed the event, among others.



Hundreds of leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League's central unit, DU unit, DU hall branches, Dhaka North and South Metropolis chapters joined the programme.



