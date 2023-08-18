Man gets life for rape in Rajshahi







The convict identified as Bazlur Rahman, 40, son of late Chand Sheikh of Maria village under Durgapur upazila was also fined Taka two lakh. The court asked the concerned authority to give the fine money to the victim.



Judge of the women and child repression prevention tribunal-2 Muhammad Hasanuzzaman found the accused guilty of the charge and pronounced the verdict on Thursday.

The prosecution story, in brief, is that the accused raped the baby forcibly. A case was lodged with Durgapur Police Station on June 30, 2020. Upon completion of investigation, police pressed charges accusing Bazlur Rahman.



After examining the recorded depositions of the enlisted prosecution witnesses and other relevant evidence the tribunal handed down the verdict.



Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Shamsun Naher conducted the case on behalf of the state. �BSS



RAJSHAHI, Aug 17: One person has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison on charge of raping a baby around three years back in the district.The convict identified as Bazlur Rahman, 40, son of late Chand Sheikh of Maria village under Durgapur upazila was also fined Taka two lakh. The court asked the concerned authority to give the fine money to the victim.Judge of the women and child repression prevention tribunal-2 Muhammad Hasanuzzaman found the accused guilty of the charge and pronounced the verdict on Thursday.The prosecution story, in brief, is that the accused raped the baby forcibly. A case was lodged with Durgapur Police Station on June 30, 2020. Upon completion of investigation, police pressed charges accusing Bazlur Rahman.After examining the recorded depositions of the enlisted prosecution witnesses and other relevant evidence the tribunal handed down the verdict.Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Shamsun Naher conducted the case on behalf of the state. �BSS