2 men arrested over beating ‘drug addict’ nephew to death in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, Aug 17: A 25-year-old youth was beaten to death, allegedly by his uncles, in Dinajpur's Chirirbandar upazila.The deceased was identified as Labu Hossain Limon, son of Shahidul Islam.The incident happened around 2:00am on Thursday at Lakhipur Uttarpara village of Amarpur union under the upazila.Local police have arrested two maternal uncles of the deceased in this connection, confirmed Nur Alam Babi, sub-inspector of Chirirbandar Police Station.According to family members, Limon had been using drugs for a long time. He would often steal items from the house, vandalize furniture and beat up his parents over money for drugs.Frustrated with the situation, Limon's elder uncle Haider Ali, 55, and younger uncle Hasmat Ali Hasu, 26, "tied him with a rope and beat him up with an iron rod," said the SI.His relatives took him to the Upazila Health Complex in a critical condition where he was pronounced dead by the on-duty doctor. "They wanted to cover up the incident as an accident. But during investigation, police came to know the real story," added the SI.Both arrestees will be produced in court tomorrow after initial questioning, said the police official. �UNB