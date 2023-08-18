Video
Friday, 18 August, 2023
Woman’s obscene photos  on FB

Youth jailed for 5yrs in Laxmipur

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

LAXMIPUR, Aug 17: A Laxmi-pur court on Thursday sentenced a youth to five years in jail in a case filed for sharing obscene photos of a housewife on Facebook in Kamalnagar upazila of Laxmipur around two years back.
Laxmipur District and Sessions Judge Court Judge Md Rahibul Islam also fined the convict Tk 20, 000; in default, he will have to suffer six more months' jail, said the court's Public Prosecutor Jasim Uddin.

The convict is Monir Hossain, 31, of Charlorence village in the upazila. The court handed down the judgment in presence of the convict.
According to the case statement, the victim, wife of an expatriate, went to Monir who had a telecom business at local Chowdhury Bazar, to fix her mobile phone set at the end of 2021.
    
Later, the accused took some personal photos of the woman and her husband during the servicing the phone.    �UNB


