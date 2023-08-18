Video
Member of ‘dope gang’ arrested at Dhaka airport

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131

Members of Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) arrested a member of a "dope gang" from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Wednesday night.

The arrestee was identified as Md Mamun, 31, of Kishoreganj district.

Additional superintendent of APBn, Mohammad Ziaul Haque, said they received two complaints against dope gangs on August 6 and 13.

On August 5, Mamun allegedly looted the valuables of one Ajit Sarkar, who returned from Dubai, after giving him sedative-laced juice.

In the same process, Yeasin Arafat, who returned from Doha, lost his valuables on August 13.

After investigation, the APBn members identified Mamun, who in the guise of a passenger, met people arriving from different countries and looted their valuables after giving them sedatives.

APBn members arrested Mamun from the airport lounge at 10:00am on Wednesday.     �UNB


