Dengue continues to rage with fury







In recent years, Bangladesh has faced recurring waves of Dengue outbreaks, but the situation in 2023 is proving to be particularly dire. The numbers have already surpassed previous records, and if left unchecked, this could become a disastrous public health emergency. While the reasons behind this surge are multifaceted, it is clear that urgent steps are needed to address the crisis and prevent it from worsening.



In retrospect, the dengue outbreaks of 2019 and 2020 should have served as wake-up calls. Although progress has been made since then, the current situation proves that there is still much work to be done.

However, one of the primary concerns is the alarming increase in Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the carriers of the dengue virus. A pre-monsoon survey has highlighted a worrisome surge in mosquito population, contributing significantly to the widespread transmission of the disease. This alarming reality calls for an enhanced focus on mosquito control measures. The government's efforts in this regard need to be reinforced, ensuring proper waste management, elimination of breeding sites, and public awareness campaigns to encourage citizen participation. Moreover, the emergence of new variants of the dengue virus that was previously unseen in Bangladesh raises serious questions about the country's preparedness to handle evolving threats.



Health experts have identified cases of haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome as leading causes of death, underscoring the need for a robust healthcare system that can effectively diagnose and treat these complications. Research and collaboration with international health organizations are vital to understanding these new variants and developing appropriate strategies.



Burden of dengue falls heavily on the healthcare system, and as the number of cases rise, hospitals are increasingly overwhelmed. Adequate resources, including medical staff, equipment, and treatment facilities, must be allocated to manage the growing number of patients. Specialized training for healthcare professionals to handle dengue cases effectively can make a substantial difference in saving lives.



The Dengue health disaster in the country demands immediate and comprehensive action from both the government and the public. With the latest daily count revealing a staggering 2,149 new cases and a death toll of 435 since January until last Thursday - the situation is manifestly far from under control. The numbers are not just statistics, and they also represent unending suffering of families and individuals who are grappling with the devastating repercussions of this mosquito-borne disease.