Friday, 18 August, 2023
Role of parents in shaping tomorrow’s leaders

Published : Friday, 18 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

In today's fast-paced world, where aspirations for success often take precedence, it is crucial to recognize that our children are the architects of the nation's future. They hold within them the potential to lead our nation one day, guiding it toward progress and prosperity.
 
It is disheartening to witness the rising trend of parents being caught in the cycle of work and responsibilities, leaving them with minimal time to devote to their children. This trend is particularly prevalent in urban areas, where the pursuit of financial gain has taken precedence over personal engagement. Many parents, in their endeavour to secure a better future for their families, resort to hiring help for child care. While this might seem like a practical solution, it often results in a disconnect between parents and their children.
 
Building a relationship based on trust, understanding, and love can lay the foundation for a future generation of compassionate and capable leaders.
 
Let us collectively commit to fostering an environment where parents actively engage in the lives of their children, ensuring that they grow up to be not just accomplished individuals, but also responsible and empathetic leaders.
 
Adnan Anan Sikder
Student, Department of CSE, East West University


